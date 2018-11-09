The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jerry Seinfeld has announced details of his first UK shows in eight years.

The US comedian will bring his stand-up routine to London in July 2019.

He'll perform four shows at the Eventim Apollo on July 12-13.

Playing his first theatre sized show in the UK since the London Palladium in 1998, Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Recently he's featured in Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, an Emmy nominated web series and Netflix special Jerry Before Seinfeld.

He's perhaps best known for the award-winning sitcom Seinfeld which ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998 and which was co-created by and starred Larry David.

Tickets for Seinfeld's upcoming London shows are expected to be in high demand, find out how to get them below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 16.

What are the tour dates?

12 July 2019 at 7pm - London, Eventim Apollo

12 July 2019 at 9.30pm - London, Eventim Apollo

13 July 2019 at 7pm - London, Eventim Apollo

13 July 2019 at 9.30pm - London, Eventim Apollo

