Dylan Moran has announced details of a 41-date UK tour for 2018.

He will head to Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on November 14-15 before finishing up the run at Alexandra Palace on December 7-8.

The Dr Cosmos Tour will see Moran offer his unique take on love, politics, misery and the everyday absurdities of life, all served with poetical panache.

The Black Books star will head to the likes of Bath, Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow and Shrewsbury on the extensive tour, before heading to international venues in 2019.

In 1996, Moran became the youngest ever winner of the Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Fringe. He went on to co-write and star in Black Books, which won two BAFTAs and also starred Bill Bailey.

He's also featured in Notting Hill, Shaun of the Dead and Run Fatboy Run, as well as touring the globe with his stand-up show.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 16 at 10am.

A Ticketmaster presale is currently taking place here. It's available to account holders - which is free to sign up - so simply sign into your account and select your preferred dates.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £29, plus a booking fee.

