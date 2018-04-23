The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bill Bailey has announced details of a Larks In Transit residency.

The comedian will perform for five weeks at London's Wyndham's Theatre. He will kick it off on December 3 and finish up on January 5.

The show sees Bill Bailey pull together travellers' tales and general shenanigans from his twenty years as a touring comedian. He'll discuss politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness, complete with his trademark comic tangents, music and incredibly funny intelligence.

He is currently in the midst of the UK tour of Larks In Transit which sees him visit venues across the country including Cheltenham, Hull, Bristol and Reading.

As well as his extensive stand-up work he also known for his role in Black Books and appearances on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You and QI.

Find out how to get tickets to the London residency shows below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Tuesday April 24.

What are the dates?

3 December 2018 – 7 December 2018 at 20:00

10 December 2018 – 14 December 2018 at 20:00

17 December 2018 – 21 December 2018 at 20:00

8, 15 and 22 December 2018 at 15:00 and 20:00

23, 27 and 28 December 2018 at 20:00

29 and 30 December 2018 at 15:00 and 20:00

31 December 2018 at 20:00

2 January 2019 – 4 January 2019 at 20:00

5 January 2019 at 15:00 and 20:00

