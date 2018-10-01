The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bianca Del Rio has announced details of her biggest headline show to date.

The comedian and drag queen will perform her stand-up show at Wembley Arena.

She'll head to the London venue on September 21 as part of the It's Jester Joke Tour.

She says: "I've been told I'll be the first drag queen to headline at Wembley Arena. I'm excited, but also concerned that they aren't prepared for glitter and wig hair clogs in the dressing room sinks!

"I'm incredibly grateful to perform at this beloved British venue before the retirement home comes knocking for me."

Bianca won the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, beating out Courtney Act and Adore Delano in the finale.

During her run she became one of the most successful contestants of all time, having never placed in the bottom two and winning three challenges.

She's since gone on to star in two films Hurricane Bianca and its sequel, as well as headlining three worldwide stand-up tours.

Her latest tour 'Blame It On Bianca Del Rio', has seen the comedian perform sold-out dates across six continents, visiting Asia and South Africa for the first time and headlining three Eventim Apollo shows.

Later this year she'll also head to the O2 Forum Kentish Town for the ABCD Tour alongside Adore, Courtney and Darienne Lake.

Find out how tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 5.

What are the tour dates?

Sunday 01 September - Liverpool Empire

Tuesday 03 September - Brighton Centre

Thursday 05 September - B1 Arena Birmingham

Friday 06 September - SEC Armadillo Glasgow

Saturday 07 September - Playhouse Edinburgh

Tuesday 10 September - City Hall Newcastle

Wednesday 11 September - Bonus Arena Hull

Friday 13 September - O2 Apollo Manchester

Tuesday 17 September - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Wednesday 18 September - Plymouth Pavilions

Saturday 21 September - SSE Wembley Arena, London

Monday 23 September - Olympia Dublin

Tuesday 24 September - SSE Arena Belfast

