London Fashion Week is upon us and many fashion followers will need a place to stay.

There are many parts of our wonderful city where you can stay relatively cheap and we wanted to explore and see what we could find.

London Fashion Week and London Fashion Week will take place on February 16-25 and the city will be packed with fashion fans hoping to glimpse the next big trend.

Here are the more affordable alternatives you can book for the big event.

CHEAP HOTELS

1. Alexander House Hotel, Victoria

Just around the corner from Victoria train station, you'll find the Alexander House Hotel has affordable rates on bedrooms.

Boasting warm, friendly hospitality, stylish facilities and quality service including en-suite bathrooms and complimentary breakfasts, the Alexander House Hotel is the perfect way to experience cosmopolitan Victoria and elegant Pimlico without breaking the bank.

Price: Rooms start from £50

Address: 32 Hugh Street, Victoria, London SW1V 1RP

Nearest tube: Victoria

2. Travelodge Covent Garden Hotel

If it’s all about location, then the London Covent Garden hotel has it all.

Ideally located in the heart of this London tourist hotspot, the area is famous for street performers, diverse and stylish restaurants, designer shops and a vibrant theatre scene.

The Royal Opera House and London’s Transport Museum. London’s trendy Soho, Oxford Street and Leicester Square are all within a short walk.

Price: start from £49

Address: 10 Drury Lane, High Holborn, London, WC2B 5RE

Nearest tube : Covent garden underground

3. London House Hotel, Bayswater

Recently renovated London House Hotel offers up the delights of Hyde Park, Notting Hill and Kensington Gardens, and comes complete with full air conditioning, mini fridges and flat screen TVs, (so you might not want to leave the room at all).

Price: Rooms start form £51

Address: 81 Kensington Gardens Square Bayswater London W2 4DJ

Nearest tube: Bayswater/Queensway

4. Hub by Premier Inn London Covent Garden Hotel

You’re in St Martin’s Lane at the Hub by Premier Inn , right in the heart of London’s theatre land and life is a cabaret, a comedy, a musical and so much more...Step out onto the electric streets lined with London’s best bars, restaurants, clubs, shops, markets and gravity-defying entertainers.

From slick one-touch room controls, inviting double beds and high-spec en-suite bathrooms, to sleek pull-out desks and plenty of under-bed storage, our stylish, compact rooms are cleverly designed around you.

Price : £87

Address : 110 St Martin's Lane, London WC2N 4BA

Nearest tube : Leicester Square tube station

5. Hotel Montana, King’s Cross

The Hotel Montana sits right at the heart of King’s Cross and offers visitors walking access to the British Library, the Welcome Collection and the British Museum.

For central London, hop on a tube just outside.

Price: Rooms start form £69

Address: 16 - 18 Argyle Square, Kings Cross, London WC1H 8AS

Nearest tube: King’s Cross

6. Gloucester Place Hotel, Marylebone

Make yourself at home in elegant Marylebone with the help of the Gloucester Place Hotel .

This traditional Georgian hotel offers cosy rooms, continental breakfast, as well as all the joys of Selfridges, Madame Tussaurd’s, Hyde Park and Harrods within ten minutes’ walking distance. Complimentary Wi-Fi and concierge service included.

Price: Rooms start form £80

Address: 55 Gloucester Place, Marble Arch, London W1U8JQ

Nearest tube: Marble Arch

7. Southpoint Suites

Located in Bermondsey, this aparthotel is within a 15-minute walk of London City Hall, HMS Belfast and Tower Bridge. London Bridge and Tower of London are also within 1 mile (2 km).

Price: Start from £88

Address: 190 Bermondsey Street London England SE1 3TQ

Nearest tube: Borough

8. Ridgemount Hotel, Bloomsbury

Family run for the last 45 years and owned by the Duke of Bedford, Ridgemount Hotel is a Georgian town house hotel in the heart of the West End.

With both the Museum of London and the shopping delights of Oxford Street and Soho within walking distance, Ridgemount Hotel offers plenty without the price tag.

Price: Rooms start form £54

Address: 67 Gower Street, London WC1E 6HJ

Nearest tube: Goodge Street

9. Viking Hotel, Stratford

Located in Stratford in the East End, the Viking Hotel offers quieter surroundings still with plenty of pubs and bars to entertain, as well as direct connections to central London.

Of course, the world class shopping opportunities at nearby Westfield Stratford shopping centre don’t hurt either!

Price: Rooms start form £42

Address: 162 Romford Road, London E15 4LD

Nearest tube: Stratford

10. Pickwick Hall, Bloomsbury

Just ten minutes’ walk from the West End, Soho, Covent Garden and China Town, you’ll find Pickwick Hall hotel on a quiet street of Georgian houses, meaning you can enjoy all the hustle and bustle of London and still get an excellent night’s sleep.

Breakfast included.

Price: Rooms start form £42

Address: 7 Bedford Place, London WC1B 5JE

Nearest tube: Holborn/Russell Square

11. Chiswick Court Hotel, Chiswick

Just perfect for stop overs and easy connections to Heathrow Airport, Chiswick Court Hotel sits in a quiet, residential area of upmarket West London, boasting leafy Richmond, the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew and central London all within easy reach.

With free car parking and breakfast included.

Price: Rooms start form £54

Address: 39 Bath Road, Chiswick, London W4 1L

Nearest tube: Turnham Green

12. Ibis London Blackfriars

Located in Southwark, this hotel is within a 15-minute walk of Tate Modern, Royal National Theatre and Globe Theatre. Southbank Centre and Borough Market are also within 15 minutes.

Price : Start from £69

Address : 49 Blackfriars Road, London

Nearest tube : Southwark underground station

