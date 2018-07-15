Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you loved the cult TV programme The Crystal Maze then you can play it yourself in real life at an attraction in London.

The Crystal Maze Live Experience in Angel has tickets for sessions up until the end of November on sale now.

And it looks like such great fun we reckon it has to be worth the tube journey across town with your mates to have a go, especially if you have a birthday, hen do or stag do to celebrate.

It opened in 2016 and was directly inspired by the TV show.

You’ll even wear a retro satin bomber jacket and have your own eccentric Maze Master to guide you through.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s it all about?

(Image: The Crystal Maze Live Experience)

In teams of eight – but if you don’t have that many or are just on your own, a team will be formed – you will take on the challenges in Crystal Maze Live Experience.

The maze master will guide you through four different zones - Aztec, Industrial, Futuristic and Medieval – and along the way, your team will face challenging tasks and games which test your mental a physical skills against the clock.

Every successfully completed challenge wins your team a crystal and every crystal gives you more time in the final challenge, which is The Crystal Dome.

(Image: The Crystal Maze Live Experience)

In The Crystal Dome your team must work together to catch as many tokens as possible, while battling the power of super-strength fans.

The amount of tokens caught determines the team’s final position on the leader board.

It is a completely immersive and interactive experience – sand will get everywhere if that gives you an idea.

How long does it last?

It takes about 80 minutes to complete the maze.

How old do I have to be to take part?

At the London experience you need to be at least 18 (at the Manchester experience you can have a go from age 13).

But my teenager really, really wants to play.

(Image: The Crystal Maze Live Experience)

Between August 1 and 31 there will be a limited number of sessions for 13 to 17 year olds at the London Experience. These take places from Monday to Friday at 11am, noon and 1pm. They just need to have an adult with them.

How much are tickets?

If you are booking tickets for one to seven people they will cost £59.99 per person on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and £64.99 per person on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

If you have a full team of eight people they will cost £54.99 per person on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and £64.99 per person on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

How do I book?

You can book online at www.the-crystal-maze.com .