The hit musical Wicked has announced its schedule for Christmas 2018/19.

This year will see five extra matinée shows added across the festive period including Christmas Eve, December 27, 28 and 30. In the New Year there will be an extra show on January 3.

Since its debut the musical has become one of the longest running shows in West End theatre history and has been seen by almost nine million people in London alone.

This hugely popular musical featuring Elphaba and Glinda is a magical feast for audiences and will be even more spellbinding during Christmas time.

Tickets for Wicked are now available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wicked.

What's the full Christmas schedule?

2018

Saturday 22 December - 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Sunday 23 December - No performance

Monday 24 December - 2.30pm

Tuesday 25 December - No performance

Wednesday 26 December - 7.30pm

Thursday 27 December - 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Friday 28 December - 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Saturday 29 December - 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Sunday 30 December - 2.30pm

Monday 31 December - No performance

2019

Tuesday 1 January - 7.30pm

Wednesday 2 January - 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Thursday 3 January - 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Friday 4 January - 7.30pm

Saturday 5 January - 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Where can I buy tickets?

They are now available from Ticketmaster here.

