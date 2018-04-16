The hit musical Wicked has announced its schedule for Christmas 2018/19.
This year will see five extra matinée shows added across the festive period including Christmas Eve, December 27, 28 and 30. In the New Year there will be an extra show on January 3.
Since its debut the musical has become one of the longest running shows in West End theatre history and has been seen by almost nine million people in London alone.
This hugely popular musical featuring Elphaba and Glinda is a magical feast for audiences and will be even more spellbinding during Christmas time.
Tickets for Wicked are now available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wicked.
What's the full Christmas schedule?
2018
Saturday 22 December - 2.30pm & 7.30pm
Sunday 23 December - No performance
Monday 24 December - 2.30pm
Tuesday 25 December - No performance
Wednesday 26 December - 7.30pm
Thursday 27 December - 2.30pm & 7.30pm
Friday 28 December - 2.30pm & 7.30pm
Saturday 29 December - 2.30pm & 7.30pm
Sunday 30 December - 2.30pm
Monday 31 December - No performance
2019
Tuesday 1 January - 7.30pm
Wednesday 2 January - 2.30pm & 7.30pm
Thursday 3 January - 2.30pm & 7.30pm
Friday 4 January - 7.30pm
Saturday 5 January - 2.30pm & 7.30pm
Where can I buy tickets?
They are now available from Ticketmaster here.
