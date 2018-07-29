Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You can watch classic films on the big screen from a sofa floating in the middle of a swimming pool at a Heathrow Airport hotel.

The Sheraton Skyline Hotel has launched its Poolside Cinema Club, where you can catch a movie and tuck into popcorn and drinks at the poolside - or on it.

Held in the hotel’s Sky Garden, which is a stunning indoor heated pool and cocktail bar surrounded by tropical plants and a rainbow of floating umbrellas above, it’s a unique setting for the monthly retro film night.

If you opt for the VIP experience you will get to sit on floating luxury water sofas in the pool itself and popcorn and a welcome drink are included in your £18 ticket price.

The sofas seat two people but you can only use it if you can swim.

You don’t have to wear a swimming costume, but if you want to you can, although you can’t swim while the film is on.

Worried you might need to nip out to the loo though the film? You will get a paddle to help you move in the pool, so you will be able to paddle to the side any time you want. The cinema hostess can help you on and off the sofa during the film.

The sofas are comfy too. Thierry Henrot, general manager at the Sheraton Skyline Hotel London Heathrow said: “We gave in-house guests the opportunity to test the VIP floating sofas and the feedback was great. They said it was as though they were sitting on their living room sofa at home.”

(Image: Sheraton Skyline Hotel London Heathrow)

Like any good trip to the cinema, you can tuck into hotdogs, ice cream, candy floss, American waffles and ice cream, beers and soft drinks while watching your film, which are all available to buy and eat on the sofa. The Sky Garden menu is also available.

Those buying a standard seat will get to sit on one of the big colourful, cosy beanbags around the poolside – tickets for these are £15 and also include popcorn and a welcome drink.

These have a great view of the screen too.

The next film to be shown is Jerry Maguire on Friday, August 17.

Men of Honour will be shown on Friday, September 21.

The October film and date is to be confirmed.

All films screenings are from 8.30pm.

It’s the first time the hotel has ever had a Poolside Cinema. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response from guests and local businesses,” said Thierry.

He continued: “The overall atmosphere is very welcoming and relaxed. The experience is really made through the waiting staff on hand, the rarity of watching a Hollywood film poolside and the unique setting of Sky Garden.

(Image: Sheraton Skyline Hotel London Heathrow)

“It’s a space in the heart of the hotel filled with tropical plants surrounding the swimming pool. It really feels worlds away.”

You don’t need to be a hotel guest to watch a film at the Poolside Cinema either. Located just minutes from Heathrow Airport’s terminals, the pop-up poolside cinema is easy to reach if you live in from the surrounding areas of Hounslow, Richmond and Twickenham.

Thierry said: “We would like to invite everybody that is looking for a fun, and unusual activity to join us.

"After the first screening guests have said they were taken 1,000 miles away to a holiday resort.

"Luckily we are not dependant on the weather as our Sky Garden is covered by a glass roof, so we can guarantee it’ll be on whatever the weather!”

I want to go! How do I book tickets?

You can visit www.sheratonskyline.com/poolsidecinemaclub .