Tom Hiddleston is starring in Betrayal on London's West End.

The Hollywood star will play Robert at the Harold Pinter Theatre from March 5 to June 3, whilst Jamie Lloyd will be the director.

The play, written by Harold Pinter made its debut in 1978 and has since been performed across the globe and adapted into a feature film.

Its story follows married couple Emma and Robert and Robert's close friend Jerry, who is having a five-year affair with Emma.

The play was innovative when it was first released because of its use reverse chronology as the first scene takes place after the affair has ended.

Tom Hiddleston is best known for his portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe featuring in the Thor trilogy and Avengers films.

He's also starred in BBC series The Night Manager which saw him win a Golden Globe for Best Actor and receive an Emmy nomination.

Hiddleston has previously featured in theatre including Othello and Hamlet as well as Journey's End at Edinburgh Fringe in 1999.

Find out how to get tickets to Betrayal below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 30.

When is it?

The show takes place at Harold Pinter Theatre on March 5 to June 3.

