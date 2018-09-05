The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stephen Fry has announced details of two live dates in London.

The show entitled 'Heroes' sees Fry retell Greek myths which inspired his best selling book Mythos.

He'll head to the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith for two nights on November 11 and 13.

Fry propels the stories into the modern world, including thrilling tales of war, debauchery, revenge, love and jealously.

(Image: Ian West/PA Wire)

Both dates will present a rare chance to catch the award winning comedian, broadcaster, writer and actor live on stage.

Despite his appearances in many beloved shows and films including QI and Blackadder and his readings for the Harry Potter audio books, the British icon has rarely performed solo live dates.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday September 6.

What are the live dates?

November 11 - London, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

November 13 - London, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.