Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Most of us probably love a hot summer but when the temperature gets a bit too much you night just want to stand beside the open door of a freezer to cool down.

But at a spa hotel in Shepherd’s Bush you can go even further than that and step into a room which is effectively like a giant freezer.

The Snow Paradise at K West Hotel & Spa, in Richmond Way, is a cabin chilled to the icy sub-zero temperature of -10C to -15C and filled with the finest natural real snow made from air and water.

It is the closest you might get in west London to the Finnish tradition of hot and cold therapy where people alternate between a sauna and then rolling around in the snow outside or a plunge in icy waters.

At K Spa’s Wet Spa you might enjoy a bit of time in the steam room or sauna and then when the heat gets a bit too much, pop into The Snow Paradise cabin for a blast of its icy temperature.

It is recommended, though, that you give yourself five to 10 minutes to cool down a little bit after the sauna or steam room before heading straight for the snow room’s icy climate.

And, yes, you can stand in the snow room in your bikini, swimsuit or shorts and a pair of flip flops perhaps.

The slightly less daring might choose to wrap up in a dressing gown but even then it is still very cold.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

The cabin measures about two metres square and will fit about three or four people in it at a time.

You can stand or sit down on a stool and perhaps rub some of the snow over your skin to help your body enjoy some of the benefits this kind of therapy is said to have.

On your first visit to The Snow Paradise you might only be able to bare it for 30 seconds but others might stay in there for five to 10 minutes. At most you will probably hang out in there for 15 minutes.

When you come out of the snow room you can give yourself a little break to warm up a bit before heading back into the sauna or steam room or even the warm twinkling hydrotherapy pool. There is also a foot spa too.

The sudden and extreme change between the very hot sauna or steam room and the icy Snow Paradise is said to stimulate and benefit the body’s circulation, help fight cellulite and even have a detox effect because it is said to stimulate the lymph system.

Spa manager Lyudmyla Nagirnyak said: “It has a very good effect when you rub the snow on an area. It is very good for the skin.”

Describing what it feels like to move from the hot to the cold, she added: “It’s a tingling sensation - you know in the winter and you have hot hands and you touch some snow? You get the same thing.”

(Image: Darren Pepe)

The Snow Paradise has been open since 2010 and Lyudmyla believes it is still the only one in London.

She said: “It’s very popular. It’s still one of our most popular cabins. Everyone who comes comments on it because it is a very unique experience.

“Not everybody has been in snow like this, especially in their bikini, so people get very excited when they see The Snow Paradise.”

And it has to be just the thing when the heatwave is getting a bit much.

Lyudmyla added: “When you want to cool down a bit it’s the place to be. Not everyone is fond of this hot summer. Some people don’t like too much heat so it’s a good opportunity to come and explore our Snow Paradise.”

I want to visit! What do I need to know?

How much does a visit cost?

A visit to K Spa’s Wet Spa, which includes access to the Snow Paradise, can be booked at a daily rate of £50 or £65 with a one-course spa lunch.

Guests can visit K Spa’s Wet Spa area free of charge when booking a minimum of two hours of holistic spa treatments.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

How do I book?

Call 020 8008 66000 or visit www.k-west.co.uk .

What’s the address?

K West Hotel & Spa, Richmond Way, Shepherd’s Bush, London, W14 0AX.