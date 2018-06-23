Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You might just think the game of quidditch is purely fictional and only played by Harry Potter and his friends at Hogwarts.

After all, muggles– sorry, people - can’t really fly around on broomsticks, can they?

Well no, they can’t actually fly but that hasn’t stopped the game becoming a real life international sport played on broomsticks –although obviously players keep their feet on the ground.

And, forget the football World Cup, there is a quidditch World Cup and the captain of the UK national team, Team UK, lives in West Kensington.

Seb Waters is heading out to Florence on Wednesday (June 27) for the World Cup tournament, which runs from then until Monday, July 2, with matches played on Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1

But before then he is playing with his local team, the London Monarchs, in the Quidditch Premier League fixture at Clapham Common on Saturday (June 23).

The 21-year-old, who normally works as a data analyst in the city when he isn’t playing quidditch in his spare time, explained how he got into the sport.

Quidditch was founded as a sport in the US in 2005 but has only been a sport in UK for six or seven years, explained Seb.

Seb, who lives in Edith Villas, started playing it nearly four years ago as a semi-serious hobby while he was a student at the University of Warwick.

(Image: Gio Forino)

But his involvement soon became more serious.

“I started playing in competitive matches, which I didn’t even know were a thing when I started. I really was quite good at it,” said Seb, who graduated in the summer of 2017.

At the end of his first year of playing the sport Seb made the reserve list of Team UK.

For the last two years he has been playing in the full squad of the national team and has seen the team come third in the 2016 World Cup and win the European Games, which is the equivalent of the football Euros, in 2017.

This year, 2018, Seb was made captain of Team UK.

What was once just fictional sport is now serious stuff. In fact, there are 20,000 competing international players, 25 competing countries and an international rulebook.

Seb said: “It’s interesting – the more press coverage we get, the broader the outreach is, the more people as a rule are going to point the finger and say, ‘That’s really silly and that’s really strange.’

“I imagine the first time people saw any people play any [new] sport they thought that a little bit odd.”

But, at the same time, Seb added: “The more people you get, the more people think, ‘that’s great’.”

He continued: “But if people enjoy it and it grows then why not?

“It’s not something you can judge without going to a game, just like anything else.”

(Image: Gio Forino)

The season for the regionals starts in September, while the nationals and European Cup season starts in April.

Seb trains on average twice a week, during one evening and once at the weekend, and goes to the gym in between to maintain his fitness.

Quidditch seems to be a complex game when you read it on paper - there are seven players from each 21-strong team on the pitch at any one time and each have a broomstick between their legs.

The seven are made up of three chasers who throw the quaffle (semi-deflated volleyball) through the opposite team’s hoops to score goals, one keeper to guard the hoops from opposing chasers and become a fourth chaser on offense, two beaters who throw bludgers (dodgeballs) at the opposing team to temporarily knock them out of the game and make them return to hoops, and one seeker to catch the snitch (a sock with a tennis ball in it attached to the snitch runner’s shorts) and end the game.

“It’s actually a lot to take in the first couple of times you see a game,” said Seb, who is a keeper.

But he believes quidditch a good sport for somebody who has never tried a sport.

“For some people it’s just a gateway sport. People who have never tried the sport like the idea it’s a fun, nerdy thing to do,” said Seb.

“Quidditch allows them to get more confident.

“But also if you play sport and want to take on something new, equally it is something that you can take seriously.”

(Image: Gio Forino)

So surely quidditch can’t be considered a “nerdy” sport anymore.

“Certainly it was when I started out. I don’t think you could even call it a sport when it first started. At some point somebody decided to take it seriously and people decided to join them,” said Seb.

“If you see a group of people taking something seriously it easy to put the time and effort in.

“The more it grows, the more serious it gets.

“When I started it was competitive but still fun. It’s still one of the most fun sports I have played but there is a lot more dedication.”

Quidditch is full contact sport – “You get huge tackles every so often,” Seb explained.

“The best players are the ones who can tackle, they can throw, they can catch.”

He continued: “It’s one of the best things about in that it incorporates all the best skills. It’s kind of unique in that sense.”

It might be full contact but women play too – and they play as part of a mixed team.

In fact the “four maximum” states that at most there can be four players of the same gender on pitch at one time to ensure the game is mixed gender and inclusive to all.

Seb said: “It’s something when people see the sport they find so amazing and so special.”

He continued: “The girls I play with are the most brilliant and talented athletes I have ever met, gender regardless.

“You don’t see girls on the pitch, just people.”

(Image: Gio Forino)

Looking ahead to the World Cup, Seb considered the chances for Team UK.

He said: “We are out to win. We are expecting to medal. The captain has to say this by I genuinely believe we have got a chance of a gold medal.

“If we play our cards right we can find ourselves in a very good position going into the knock out stage. I’m confident.”

And he is also excited about playing the Premier League fixture with the London Monarchson Saturday.

The Quidditch Premier League (QPL) is an elite quidditch league that represents the sport in the United Kingdom.

The QPL season runs from June to August, with each team playing three divisional fixtures. The fixture at Clapham Common is one of six fixtures, culminating in the Championship on August 25 in Cardiff. London Monarchs are the host team for the first southern fixture.

Seb said: “The Quidditich Premier League will be fun for all of those who are playing and definitely something we have got a very good chance of winning. We have trained a lot for this.

“It’s really exciting to see the season kick off. Now we know exactly what to expect from the different teams to it should be fun.”

If you want to find out more about quidditch and getting into the sport as well as fixtures you can visit www.quidditchpremierleague.com and www.quidditchuk.org.