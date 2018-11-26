The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his live show to the UK and Ireland for the first time.

In 2019 Jonathan & Friends will head to London's Eventim Apollo on April 27.

His live show features stand-up comedy, witty commentary on pop culture and politics and no doubt his memeable one liners and quotes.

He's best known for his starring role in the acclaimed Netflix series Queer Eye as the grooming expert, as well as his Emmy nominated series Gay of Thrones.

The reboot of the original series has received positive reviews from fans and critics and went on to win three Emmy Awards including Oustanding Reality Program earlier this year.

Jonathan's debut UK and Ireland tour is also heading to Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or Eventim here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 30.

What are the tour dates?

26 April - Manchester, O2 Apollo

27 April - London, Eventim Apollo

28 April - Glasgow, King’s Theatre

30 April - Dublin, The Olympia Theatre

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .