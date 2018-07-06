The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two more names from RuPaul's Drag Race are joining this year's lineup of DragWorld UK.

Season three runner-up Manila Luzon and season four icon Jiggly Caliente will appear across the weekend.

Europe's largest drag convention returns to London's Olympia on August 18-19.

Jiggly Caliente - but you can call her Jiggly - released her debut album earlier this year. Entitled T.H.O.T. Process it features collaborations with fellow alumni Peppermint, Alaska, Ginger Minj and Sharon Needles.

She also collaborated with Manila on track Purong Pinay. Since her time on Drag Race Manila has returned for All Stars, released solo music and performed across the globe.

They join the likes of Jinkx Monsoon, Bebe Zahara Benet, Bendelacreme and Violet Chachki at DragWorld UK.

Fans will get the chance to meet their favourite queens down autograph alley, take part in Q&A panels and buy merch at the stalls.

The weekend will kick off with a Drag Ball party at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo featuring live performances, hosted by local drag queen Meth.

Find out below how to get tickets for DragWorld and meet and greet for Manila and Jiggly.

Where can I buy tickets?

They are now available from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at:

Weekend ticket £65, plus booking fees

Day tickets £35, plus booking fees

Are meet and greet tickets available?

Meet and greet tickets for Manila and Jiggly will be available from 6pm on Wednesday July 11.

To access the sale you must have purchased day or weekend tickets, if you haven't these must be purchased by 5pm on Wednesday July 11.

Use the same email address you used to purchase DragWorld tickets to unlock the meet and greet tickets.

Who's on the lineup?

This year's lineup includes:

Alaska

Alfie Ordinary (August 19 only)

Anna Phylactic

Bebe Zahara Benet

BenDela Creme

Benjamin Butch

Biblegirl

Charity Kase

Cheddar Gorgeous

Chiyo

Courtney Act

Crystal Lubrikunt

Dax

Erik Witherkay

Farrah Moan

Ginger Minj

Hans Euff

Jiggly Caliente

Jinkx Monsoon

Joe Black (August 18 only)

Jujubee

Katya

Manila Luzon

Miss Fame

Phi Phi O'Hara

Tatianna

Violet Chachki

Zayn Phallic

