The UK's largest light festival is about to illuminate London's West End.

Lumiere London will light up the city centre from Thursday (January 18) to Sunday (January 21).

Light installations will pop up around Westminster to create a huge outdoor gallery, which is free for all to enjoy.

More than 50 artists have created work for the festival, which is supported by the Mayor of London and produced by art charity Artichoke.

Among the streets of Carnaby, Chinatown and Seven Dials visitors can experience five stunning installations within a 10-minute walk of each other.

Where to enjoy Lumiere London 2018

Visitors can catch The Umbrellas Project group roaming around the West End and putting on pop-up performances using LED umbrellas throughout the festival.

Ganton Street

Ganton Street's iconic piece of urban art, The Giant Plug, will be lit up in alternating rainbow colours during Lumiere.

In the true Soho spirit, 51 oversized, rainbow-coloured, LED light bulbs will also be suspended from the sky above it.

China Town

Crowds in China Town will find themselves surrounded by flame-coloured flamingo lanterns created by Jo Pocock and the Lantern Company.

Grosvenor Square

Artist Aleksandra Stratimirovic has recreated the natural spectacular of the Northern Lights with illuminations installed in Grosvenor Square.

Leicester Square

Curious nocturnal creatures and a luminous secret garden will transform Leicester Square into a lit up kingdom.

A world away from the hustle and bustle of the capital, this busy, central area will become a quiet spot to celebrate the beautiful and bizarre.

South Audley Street

British artist Simon Corder will install tubes of fluorescent light that climb the facade of Mayfair's famous shopping street.

Picadilly

The Royal Academy of Arts in Picadilly will become the canvas for a brand new installation inspired by Matisse’s dancing figures.

Artist Rhys Coren has created Love, an animation of two paper-cut figures who will dance elegantly across the building’s stone face.

Regent Street

A giant illuminated clock designed by artists Camille Gross and Leslie Epzstein will be projected onto the facade of the Hotel Café Royal building in Regent Street.

The installation is inspired by the journey through time and space to the present.

St James's Market

St James's Market will host a multi-screen "supercube" that artist Stefane Masson has made out of 450 kilner jars.

Visitors who peer inside the jars can see miniature moving images of giraffes, pink elephants and even a miniature version of themselves.

South Molton Street

Tucked behind bustling Oxford Street visitors can seek out their inner child on a set of eight illuminated seesaws.

Designed by Canadian design practice, Lateral Office, the more visitors move about on the playground favourites, the more light and sound is produced.

