Kit Harington is heading to the West End to star in the drama True West.

The Game of Thrones star will feature in the Sam Shepard play from November 23.

Fans will get the chance to him perform live at London's Vaudeville Theatre until February 16.

The play will also star Johnny Flynn, best known for his roles in television series' Genius and Vanity Fair.

(Image: Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)

Described as a modern classic the play is set in the Californian desert as Austin (Harington) is working on a movie script that he has sold to producer Saul Kimmer.

When Lee (Flynn) stumbles back in to his life. Never content to watch from the sidelines he pitches his own idea to Kimmer, an action which has far reaching consequences.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced from £17.50, plus booking fees.

When is it?

The show will run on London's West End from November 23 to February 16.

Where is it?

True West will be performed at London's Vaudeville Theatre, 404 Strand, London WC2R 0NH.

Getting there

By train

Charing Cross (Northern, Bakerloo lines) Embankment (District, Circle lines).

By bus

1, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 68, 76, 171, 176, 188.

