Joan Collins has announced details of the Unscripted tour for 2018.

The legendary actress and author will head to venues across the UK including London's Adelphi Theatre on September 9.

She will discuss her life and career at the shows, which spans more than 50 years and has seen her star in the award-winning Dynasty and receive a Damehood for her services to charity.

Plus she has also had a successful writing career, selling more than 50 million copies worldwide, which have been translated into 30 languages.

Earlier this year she was announced as a guest star in the upcoming eighth season of American Horror Story.

Although creator Ryan Murphy and Collins have both kept tight-lipped about her role, she did tell Entertainment Tonight she will be 'glamorous'.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday May 2.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £48.80-£59.80.

What are the tour dates?

September 7 - Worthing, The Assembly Hall

September 8 - Southend, Palace Theatre

September 9 - London, Adelphi Theatre

September 11 - Salisbury, City Hall

September 13 - Basingstoke, The Anvil

September 15 - Buxton, Opera House

September 16 - Newcastle, Tyne Theatre

September 18 - New Brighton, Floral Pavilion

September 19 - York, Grand Opera House

September 21 - Isle of Man, Gaiety Theatre

