A Japanese festival of food, drink, gaming, fashion and culture takes over London’s Olympia for three days in July.

Hyper Japan is a mixture of things to do, see, try and buy related to both the traditional and modern side of the country.

There will be performers, a food festival, workshops and even computer games to play.

Here is everything you need to know about Hyper Japan.

When is it?

It is open from Friday, July 13 at noon to Sunday, July 15 at 5pm. It closes at 8pm on the Friday, 9pm on the Saturday and opens at 9am on the Saturday and Sunday.

Where is it?

Olympia London, Hammersmith Road, Kensington, London W14 8UX

What is there to see and do?

Here is a flavour of all that is going on…

Hyper Game & Amie Park: There will be classic retro games and Nintendo will be showcasing Japanese Nintendo Switch Games which you will be able to play. You might have a go at Monster Hunter Generations, Splatoon 2, Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido, Octopath Traveler, Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes and SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy.

Food: At the Eat-Japan Food Court you can try foods such as hot katsu curry, Japanese-style macarons and dorayaki. At the HARRO Food Show there will be traditional Japanese food manufacturers.

Sake Experience: There will be more than 25 different variants of this Japanese tipple to try.

Cosplay: For those into the dressing up hobby, there will be workshops and exhibitors, including an outfit repair station and a photo area with props.

Hyper Kawaii fashion area: You could browse clothes, makeup, wigs and accessories inspired by Japan.

Workshops and performances: You can get a taste of Japan’s heritage and deep rooted culture in a Japanese craft workshop or by watching a martial arts performance, for example.

Japanese films, anime and documentaries: These will give a peek into current cultural topics.

Music: Japanese pop and rock acts will perform on stage.

Karaoke: You can belt it out in a booth in Japanese or English

Hyper Bon-Odori Challenge 3000: A marching inspired folk dance event which you can join in on the Friday at 8pm.

How much are tickets?

Friday morning £17, Saturday morning £19, Saturday afternoon £21, all-day Saturday £30, all day Sunday £22, three-day pass £50. Concessions are available.

Where can I buy tickets and find out more?

You can visit www.hyperjapan.co.uk.