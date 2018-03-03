The video will start in 8 Cancel

After Neasden Temple had to cancel its Holi celebrations due to snow on Thursday (March 1) and Friday (March 2) , Londoners may be left wondering where to celebrate the Hindu Festival of Colours.

Swiss Cottage will be hosting a fantastic Funzing event on Saturday (March 3) where visitors can dance in the spring to live music, enjoy fresh Indian food and revel in the spectacle of throwing brightly coloured powder at one another.

Also known as the Festival of Love, Holi marks the end of winter and the ticketed King Henry Road celebrations are open to all.

The Magic of India Holi Festival will have plenty for families to enjoy with live drumming, dancing and free giveaways.

Revellers can tuck into traditional Indian food with delicious Dosas and Chaat on offer to be washed down with Indian chai.

What about the colour-throwing?

Ticket-holders will be given their first packet of coloured powder for free but more can be bought inside the event

Outside colour is NOT allowed for safety reasons: The colour provided by us is UK Authority Health and Safety Food Grade certified (coloured corn flour).

There will be high security and checks at the event to ensure people's safety

Dress code: revellers are advised to wear clothes they don't mind getting stained or messy

There is no cloakroom at the event to keep coats or precious belongings so visitors are asked to avoid bringing bags.

Facts about Holi

The word Holi is derived from the word ‘Holika’, who was the demonic sister of King Hiranyakashipu and was burned to death with the help of Vishnu.

There is an alternative version of history associated with Holi. It is said Lord Krishna as a baby was poisoned by the breast milk of Putana and developed the characteristic blue colour of his skin. Krishna was skeptical whether the fair-skinned Radha and other girls would like him. When he told his mother, Yashoda, she told him to colour Radha’s face in whatever colour he liked. Since then, Holi is commemorated as the festival of love.

Holi marks the passing of winter and beginning of spring and is celebrated each year around the vernal equinox, the first day of the new season on the astronomical calendar. Generally, it falls between February and March.

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, end of winter, and for many a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships.

Free parking will be available in King Henry Road on Saturday or there is also a Pay and Park opposite Swiss Cottage tube station.

The event is in King Henry Road, the exact address will be provided after booking.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and children and can be purchased on the Funzing website.



