Tina the Musical is opening to rave reviews on London's West End.

Turner herself has given a nod of approval to the rock 'n' roll show about her life, which sees Adrienne Warren take on the role of the musical icon.

The story follows the superstar's humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee and her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

She kicked off her music career with then husband Ike Turner and released hits including River Deep Mountain High and Proud Mary.

Throughout her successful career Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and sold 200 million records worldwide.

Her legacy as a rule breaker being a black woman in a male-dominated industry has influenced the biggest artists of today including Beyonce.

The musical runs until at least February 2019.

Find out how to get tickets for Tina the Musical below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £41-£116, plus booking fees.

