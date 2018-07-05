The video will start in 8 Cancel

Heathers The Musical is moving to London's West End.

Following its sold out run at London's The Other Palace it will move to Theatre Royal Haymarket from September 3.

Based on the 80s cult classic the musical has proven popular to UK audiences and is back with new songs, material and classmates.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor Mills - who co-produced the award-winning Carrie in 2015 - Heathers the Musical will star Carrie Hope Fletcher as Veronica Sawyer.

This twisted tale of teen drama, friendship and deadly obsession takes audiences into the matriculations of Westerberg High, where popularity is so very a matter of life and death, and Veronica is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day.

The film was released in 1988 and stars Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, it grossed just one million dollars but has since been considered one of the greatest teen films of all time.

Find out below how to get tickets to Heathers The Musical before ti sells out again.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

What's the seating plan?

Here's the standard seating plan for Theatre Royal Haymarket giving you an idea of what to expect when booking your tickets for Heathers The Musical.

How much are tickets?

They're priced from £29.25, plus a booking fee.

When is it?

It will be showing from September 3 until November 24.

Where is it?

Heathers The Musical will be performed at Theatre Royal Haymarket, 18 Suffolk St, London SW1Y 4HT.

What's the run time?

2 hours and 30 minutes (including an interval).

