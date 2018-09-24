The video will start in 8 Cancel

Si King and Dave Myers aka The Hairy Bikers are bringing their live show to London.

As part of a UK tour the duo will be chatting all things cooking at the Palladium on March 9.

The TV stars have been cooking together for more than two decades, travelling the globe to create dishes and haute cuisine.

They've fronted a number of TV shows including The Hairy Bikers' Mediterranean Adventure, Best of British, Everyday Gourmets and The Hairy Bikers Food Tour of Britain, plus many more.

As well as their TV work they've also released more than 20 books and two successful theatre tours.

Their extensive 2019 tour covers venues across the UK for three months, kicking off in Hull on February 15 and finishing up in Dunfermline on April 8.

Find out how to get tickets to The Hairy Bikers tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 28.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £23.10-£56.10, plus a booking fee.

A limited number of VIP tickets are also available which includes a photo with the Hairy Bikers and Q&A with Si and Dave.

What are the tour dates?

February

15 February 2019 – Hull City Hall, Hull

16 February 2019 – Northampton Derngate, Northampton

17 February 2019 – Dartford Orchard Theatre, Dartford

20 February 2019 – Torquay Princess Theatre, Torquay

21 February 2019 – Poole Lighthouse, Poole

22 February 2019 – Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent

23 February 2019 – Liverpool Empire, Liverpool

24 February 2019 – York Barbican, York

28 February 2019 – Oxford New Theatre, Oxford

March

1 March 2019 – Buxton Opera House, Buxton

2 March 2019 – Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool

3 March 2019 – Victoria Theatre, Halifax

4 March 2019 – Mayflower, Southampton

7 March 2019 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff

9 March 2019 – The London Palladium

10 March 2019 – The Lowry Theatre, Salford

13 March 2019 – Hexagon, Reading

14 March 2019 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

15 March 2019 – City Hall, Sheffield

16 March 2019 – Venue Cymru Theatre, Llandudno

17 March 2019 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

20 March 2019 – Bath Forum, Bath

21 March 2019 – G Live, Guildford

22 March 2019 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

23 March 2019 – Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

24 March 2019 – Theatre Royal, Brighton

27 March 2019 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

28 March 2019 – Regent, Ipswich

29 March 2019 – Marina Theatre, Lowestoft

30 March 2019 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

31 March 2019 – City Hall, Newcastle

April

3 April 2019 – Baths Hall, Scunthorpe

4 April 2019 – Sunderland Empire, Sunderland

5 April 2019 – Queens Hall, Edinburgh

6 April 2019 – Aberdeen Music Hall, Aberdeen

7 April 2019 – Theatre Royal, Glasgow

8 April 2019 – Alhambra, Dunfermline