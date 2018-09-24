Si King and Dave Myers aka The Hairy Bikers are bringing their live show to London.
As part of a UK tour the duo will be chatting all things cooking at the Palladium on March 9.
The TV stars have been cooking together for more than two decades, travelling the globe to create dishes and haute cuisine.
They've fronted a number of TV shows including The Hairy Bikers' Mediterranean Adventure, Best of British, Everyday Gourmets and The Hairy Bikers Food Tour of Britain, plus many more.
As well as their TV work they've also released more than 20 books and two successful theatre tours.
Their extensive 2019 tour covers venues across the UK for three months, kicking off in Hull on February 15 and finishing up in Dunfermline on April 8.
Find out how to get tickets to The Hairy Bikers tour below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 28.
How much are tickets?
They're priced between £23.10-£56.10, plus a booking fee.
A limited number of VIP tickets are also available which includes a photo with the Hairy Bikers and Q&A with Si and Dave.
What are the tour dates?
February
15 February 2019 – Hull City Hall, Hull
16 February 2019 – Northampton Derngate, Northampton
17 February 2019 – Dartford Orchard Theatre, Dartford
20 February 2019 – Torquay Princess Theatre, Torquay
21 February 2019 – Poole Lighthouse, Poole
22 February 2019 – Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
23 February 2019 – Liverpool Empire, Liverpool
24 February 2019 – York Barbican, York
28 February 2019 – Oxford New Theatre, Oxford
March
1 March 2019 – Buxton Opera House, Buxton
2 March 2019 – Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool
3 March 2019 – Victoria Theatre, Halifax
4 March 2019 – Mayflower, Southampton
7 March 2019 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff
9 March 2019 – The London Palladium
10 March 2019 – The Lowry Theatre, Salford
13 March 2019 – Hexagon, Reading
14 March 2019 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
15 March 2019 – City Hall, Sheffield
16 March 2019 – Venue Cymru Theatre, Llandudno
17 March 2019 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
20 March 2019 – Bath Forum, Bath
21 March 2019 – G Live, Guildford
22 March 2019 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
23 March 2019 – Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
24 March 2019 – Theatre Royal, Brighton
27 March 2019 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
28 March 2019 – Regent, Ipswich
29 March 2019 – Marina Theatre, Lowestoft
30 March 2019 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham
31 March 2019 – City Hall, Newcastle
April
3 April 2019 – Baths Hall, Scunthorpe
4 April 2019 – Sunderland Empire, Sunderland
5 April 2019 – Queens Hall, Edinburgh
6 April 2019 – Aberdeen Music Hall, Aberdeen
7 April 2019 – Theatre Royal, Glasgow
8 April 2019 – Alhambra, Dunfermline