Load mobile navigation
What's Ongallery

Here's what to expect at Lumiere London

  • Share
  1. Nightlife by Lantern Company with Jo Pocock1 of 8
  2. Guardian Angels by Maro Avrabou and Dimitri Xenaki2 of 8
  3. Illumaphonium by Michael Davis will be opposite the Connaught Hotel3 of 8
  4. Supercube by Stephane Masson4 of 8
  5. Bough 2 by Simon Corder5 of 8
  6. Northern Lights by Aleksandra-Stratimirovic6 of 8
  7. Nightlife by Lantern Company7 of 8
  8. IMPULSE by Lateral Office8 of 8
UxbridgePret A Manger revealed as likely replacement for NatWest branch at Pavilions shopping centre in Uxbridge
There's a planning application in for the unit next to Metro Bank
HayesLidl Hayes: Find out when the brand new store opens and other useful information
It has been branded the "Lidl of the Future"
Food and DrinkGenie's Cave afternoon tea in London - if you love Aladdin, you NEED to book this
This enchanting afternoon tea experience is a must for any Disney fan, especially if you love Aladdin
O2 ArenaVin Diesel joins Fast & Furious Live launch at the O2 Arena this January - how to get tickets
The live immersive experience will premiere in London before visiting 23 cities
Food and DrinkEight pie and mash shops in west London to try now A. Cooke's has closed
After the legendary A. Cooke's Pie and Mash shop closed it's doors for the final time, we give you a list of alternative shops in west London
Food and DrinkGenie's Cave afternoon tea in London - if you love Aladdin, you NEED to book this
This enchanting afternoon tea experience is a must for any Disney fan, especially if you love Aladdin
Arts & CultureHere's what to expect at Lumiere London
What's On NewsThe top 17 fitness trends you need to know about in 2018
What on earth is 'slacklining'?! We explain in detail the fitness and wellness trends expected for 2018
Music & NightlifeJorja Smith: 'Navigating through the industry as an independent artist has been testing at times, but it's about having belief in what I'm doing'
The independent singer-songwriter will kick off her 2018 with two sold-out Shepherd's Bush Empire gigs
O2 ArenaVin Diesel joins Fast & Furious Live launch at the O2 Arena this January - how to get tickets
The live immersive experience will premiere in London before visiting 23 cities
knife crimeShepherd's Bush stabbing: Flats block and woodland sealed off by police after man dies
Police are "currently covering a large scene" following the death of a 25-year-old man in Old Oak Road
NHSScarlet fever cases in Ealing sharply increasing - here are the symptoms to look out for
The number of cases in the six weeks to January 7 tripled compared to 2015-16
Shepherd's BushShepherd's Bush murder investigation officers reveal final moments of victim and that 'a number of people may have been involved'
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder but police believe others may have been involved
Ladbroke GroveLadbroke Grove incident: Teenager slashed across the face after men jumped from car and ambushed him at bus stop
The 17-year-old victim has been scarred for life
Queens Park Rangers FCCharlie Austin re-signs from Southampton as Alex Smithies rejects Premier League move to Huddersfield - QPR transfer survey results
Here's what you want to see happen at QPR this January - including a new striker and Alex Smithies staying at the club
Dean SmithBrentford boss delighted to see striker end goal drought against Bolton
Maupay back on the goal trail
Fulham FCMiddlesbrough boss Tony Pulis disappointed his side weren't awarded a penalty in loss to Fulham
He also felt that Oliver Norwood had gone down before Grant Leadbitter clipped him for the away side's penalty
Fulham FCMiddlesbrough 0-1 Fulham: Rate the players as the Cottagers seal victory at the Riverside
Have your say on how you think the Fulham players performed as Fulham snatched victory at the death in Middlesbrough
Slavisa JokanovicEverything Slavisa Jokanovic said in his post Middlesbrough press conference
Here's everything that Slavisa Jokanovic had to say after the victory at the Riverside
Ian HollowayQPR manager calls Conor Washington's display against Burton Albion 'his best ever' after ex Peterborough striker's goal-scoring performance
The striker looked dangerous all afternoon and restored QPR's lead with a well taken goal in the second half, giving the Hoops the three points at the Pirelli.
Top Stories
HarrowShocking CCTV footage captures moment Britain First supporter drove van at Muslim owner of Harrow curry house
Britain First supporter Marek Zakrocki told police officers he was going out to "kill a Muslim" before the incident at a Harrow curry house
WestminsterMan dies from head injuries six months after 'mindless attack' in Trafalgar Square
A murder investigation has been launched and police are seeking two men in connection with the incident
Shepherd's BushFirst pictures of 'inspirational' model Harry Uzoka stabbed to death in Shepherd's Bush
Tributes have poured in for Harry Uzoka, who was fatally stabbed in Ollgar Close on Thursday (January 11)
Harrow'Pure good fortune' no one seriously hurt when Britain First supporter drove van at Muslim owner of Harrow curry house, police say
Marek Zakrocki told both his family and police officers he intended to harm someone for their religious beliefs, said the Met
SouthallSouthall shooting: Second arrest in connection with death of Khalid Abdi Farah
26-year-old Khalid Abdi Farah was shot dead in on November 11 last year
South Western RailwayThere will be no trains in the Twickenham area on Sunday - here is everything you need to know
Network Rail engineering works means no trains will run in the Twickenham area on Sunday (January 14) with a replacement bus service lined up
Notting HillNotting Hill pub embroiled in race row over slavery poster decor
The Stewart Arms has removed a poster after it was widely circulated on social media, sparking a wave of criticism and allegations of racism
Harrow'Watch what I am going to do': Britain First supporter's chilling warning moments before driving van at curry house owner
Marek Zakrocki was jailed for 33 weeks for his actions on the anniversary of the Brexit vote
Fulham FCPhotographer's fundraising appeal hits £6k after camera kit 'stolen' from Fulham FC
Micah Crook launched the GoFundMe page after his equipment was taken from the football club
knife crimeFlats block and woodland sealed off by police after man dies of stab injuries in Shepherd's Bush
Police are "currently covering a large scene" following the death of a 25-year-old man in Old Oak Road
Harrow'My decision may be criticised by the public': Judge spares teenager jail despite carrying 'frightening' knife with 12cm blade in Harrow town centre
A judge admitted "taking a risk" in not putting him behind bars as he'd made improvements to his life
UxbridgeUxbridge stabbing: Man charged nearly three months after teenager knifed on his own doorstep
Devidas Vyturys, 18, was stabbed while turning the key to his front door in October
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay