Europe's biggest convention of drag is just days away and they've now revealed exciting details ahead of the weekend.
The full DragWorld UK lineup is completed with RuPaul's Drag Race favourites on the bill, alongside popular UK queens and kings.
Ahead of the launch organisers have released information on the panels taking place across the weekend.
The Olympia London will host panels on makeup, comedy and drag persona's to name a few on August 18-19.
Appearing at the panels will be the likes of Katya, Ginger Minj, Violet Chachki and Bendelacreme.
Guests at the convention are invited to watch the panels and join in with Q&As across the weekend, for the chance to hear the ins and outs of what it takes to be a drag artist.
Find out below what panels are taking place and which drag artists will be getting involved.
Saturday August 18
The Power of Makeup
Time: 12:00-12:30
Who: Violet Chachki / Miss Fame / Farrah Moan / Jujubee
Where: The Panel Stage
That's Funny, Tell Another One
Time: 13:00-13:30
Who: Katya / BenDelaCreme / Ginger Minj / Meth
Where: The Panel Stage
Drag Persona
Time: 14:00-14:30
Who: Charity Kase / Cheddar Gorgeous / Anna Phylactic / Phi Phi O'Hara
Where: The Panel Stage
Wigs to Weaves
Time: 15:00-15:30
Who: Jinkx Monsoon / Alaska / Manila / Darienne Lake
Where: The Panel Stage
Queens of Colour
Time: 16:20-16:50
Who: Lilly Snatch / Chiyo / Rhys' Pieces
Where: The Panel Stage
Sunday August 19
Must To My Ears
Time: 12:00-12:30
Who: Courtney Act / Alaska / Blair St. Clair / Phi Phi O'Hara
Where: The Panel Stage
It's Okay Not To Be Okay
Time: 13:00-13:30
Who: Miss Fame / Jujubee / Scarlett O'Hora / Crystal Lubrikunt
Where: The Panel Stage
Big Is Beautiful
Time: 14:00-14:30
Who: Ginger Minj / Darienne Lake / Meth / Jiggly Caliente
Where: The Panel Stage
Drag Beyond Gender
Time: 15:00-15:30
Who: Lolo Brow / Chiyo / Violet Chachki / Jinkx Monsoon
Where: The Panel Stage
Where can I buy tickets?
They are now available from www.eventbrite.co.uk.
Tickets are priced at:
Weekend ticket £65, plus booking fees
Day tickets £35, plus booking fees
