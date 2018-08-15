The video will start in 8 Cancel

Europe's biggest convention of drag is just days away and they've now revealed exciting details ahead of the weekend.

The full DragWorld UK lineup is completed with RuPaul's Drag Race favourites on the bill, alongside popular UK queens and kings.

Ahead of the launch organisers have released information on the panels taking place across the weekend.

The Olympia London will host panels on makeup, comedy and drag persona's to name a few on August 18-19.

Appearing at the panels will be the likes of Katya, Ginger Minj, Violet Chachki and Bendelacreme.

Guests at the convention are invited to watch the panels and join in with Q&As across the weekend, for the chance to hear the ins and outs of what it takes to be a drag artist.

Find out below what panels are taking place and which drag artists will be getting involved.

Saturday August 18

The Power of Makeup

Time: 12:00-12:30

Who: Violet Chachki / Miss Fame / Farrah Moan / Jujubee

Where: The Panel Stage

That's Funny, Tell Another One

Time: 13:00-13:30

Who: Katya / BenDelaCreme / Ginger Minj / Meth

Where: The Panel Stage

Drag Persona

Time: 14:00-14:30

Who: Charity Kase / Cheddar Gorgeous / Anna Phylactic / Phi Phi O'Hara

Where: The Panel Stage

Wigs to Weaves

Time: 15:00-15:30

Who: Jinkx Monsoon / Alaska / Manila / Darienne Lake

Where: The Panel Stage

Queens of Colour

Time: 16:20-16:50

Who: Lilly Snatch / Chiyo / Rhys' Pieces

Where: The Panel Stage

Sunday August 19

Must To My Ears

Time: 12:00-12:30

Who: Courtney Act / Alaska / Blair St. Clair / Phi Phi O'Hara

Where: The Panel Stage

It's Okay Not To Be Okay

Time: 13:00-13:30

Who: Miss Fame / Jujubee / Scarlett O'Hora / Crystal Lubrikunt

Where: The Panel Stage

Big Is Beautiful

Time: 14:00-14:30

Who: Ginger Minj / Darienne Lake / Meth / Jiggly Caliente

Where: The Panel Stage

Drag Beyond Gender

Time: 15:00-15:30

Who: Lolo Brow / Chiyo / Violet Chachki / Jinkx Monsoon

Where: The Panel Stage

Where can I buy tickets?

They are now available from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Tickets are priced at:

Weekend ticket £65, plus booking fees

Day tickets £35, plus booking fees

