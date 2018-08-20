Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of drag fans and artists turn up to London's Olympia this weekend for a celebration of all things drag.

The West London venue hosts DragWorld UK - Europe's largest drag convention - for a second year running and it's a huge sucess.

This year's line up of RuPaul's Drag Race girls is a big step-up to the previous year with winners Jinkx Monsoon, Violet Chachki and Alaska on the bill, as well as fan favourites Jujubee, Manila, Katya, Courtney Act and BenDeLaCreme appearing across the weekend.

But the weekend isn't just about getting snaps with the famous queens from RuPaul's Drag Race.

There is so much to get involved with, including the two market halls with makeup, costumes and merchandise to try and buy, plus plenty of established and emerging drag artists from the UK to meet and catch live.

Entering the venue there's the Instagrammable 'DRAG' letters to get a snap in front of, as well as life-size compact mirrors and high heeled shoes for a glamorous selfie.

Navigating the queueing system can be pretty confusing at first, there's a meet and greet section that only guests who had pre-paid could go to meet the stars, there's autograph alley where queens would meet fans for free - but there is no timetable and long queues.

Each Drag Race queen also has their own booth, but again they are often back and forth at random times due to prior commitments to the live Q&A panels or paid meet and greets.

One thing to take away from this is to not get to stressed in trying to meet your favourite Drag Race girls, pick one or two you'd love to meet and then go off and embrace everything else DragWorld has to offer.

As the likes of Jinkx or Katya walk from A to B some fans decide to chase them to get a snap or autograph which was pretty uncomfortable to watch as they're already working so hard to meet everyone and just need to get to their next destination.

A popular spot across the weekend is the catwalk stage that draws big crowds each day seeing performances from the hilarious Lilly Snatchdragon, to the explosive - literally - Lydia L'Scabies.

Also on the bill for the first time ever are drag kings Mark Anthony, Hans Euff, Benjamin Butch, Zayn Phallic and Chiyo an important step forward in drag-based events being more diverse and inclusive to all types of drag.

On Sunday there is anticipation to catch Athena Heart, a 14-year-old drag queen who was banned from performing in their school talent show in drag as it was deemed 'inappropriate'.

DragWorld UK invited Lewis Bailey to perform the routine, which included Beyonce and Britney songs in front of crowds at the convention. It was such a special moment for the young performer, her family watching in the audience and guests who can most likely relate to Lewis's story.

A spontaneous moment within seconds of Athena's set, sees Alaska pop up on the catwalk stage to perform Read U Wrote U from her season of All Stars 2, donned in a Sharknado-inspired outfit.

Although some fans whisper hopefully that Katya might appear to perform her popular verse - instead Jiggly Caliente turns up to lip sync Roxxxy Andrews infamous verse - its still a brilliant surprise and breaks away from the scheduled routines of the weekend.

On the other side of the venue is the panel stage where Drag Race queens and UK performers discuss topical issues with each other and the audience making for really interesting conversation.

Some of the panels include talks about makeup, the queen's musical careers post Drag Race and wigs and weaves with tips and tea for the audience.

But its the panels that go a little deeper that are really important moments across the weekend.

We see Jiggly Caliente, Jujubee, Lilly Snatchdragon, Zayn Phallic and Tayce discuss being a person of colour in the industry. They tell the audience that it's time for white people to call out racism online and in clubs for change to really happen because it can't keep coming from only POC people. Jujubee and Lilly Snatchdragon recall times they'd been called racial slurs by other drag queens in 'jest', and that white queer people need to police their own language and see that its not okay to use certain terms.

On Sunday Miss Fame, Jujubee, Scarlett O'Hora and Crystal Lubrikunt talk mental health on the It's Okay Not To Be Okay panel after the latter suggested the idea to DragWorld organisers.

It's welcoming to see drag artists who often have a strong and fierce veneer be vulnerable and talk about their personal battles with anxiety and depression, although we love the glamorous side, it's refreshing to see the human side. Miss Fame and Jujubee discuss their struggle with sobriety after difficult childhoods and all four artists tell the audience how finding drag - something they love - has helped save them.

Wandering around the Olympia across the weekend you see a diverse crowd of people dressed authentically as themselves, in a safe space without any judgement from others. It's bittersweet, because it makes you wish that everyone here could do that all the time in one of the most 'forward' western countries - and although there's still a long way to go - it's great that they have something like DragWorld that exists for them and is organised by them.

Hopefully DragWorld UK returns next year for a third run and is bigger, better and even more diverse than 2018.

Keep an eye on DragWorld's Twitter page @DragWorldUK for updates on a 2019 event.