A big draw of DragWorld UK is the chance to meet and get a picture with your favourite girls from RuPaul's Drag Race, so if you're a local drag performer in the UK turning up to the convention you might think that nobody is going to be interested in meeting you.

But the 'Her Upstairs' booth which features drag queens and kings from across the country is a popular spot across the weekend.

Manchester based drag queen Cheddar Gorgeous, who describes themselves as a 'unicorn, alien and idealist', is known for their breathtaking looks that's helped build a big social media following.

Cheddar tells us: "I've been surprised at how overwhelming DragWorld has actually been.

"When you operate as a UK queen you don't do the same level of touring as Drag Race girls, so you don't necessarily see the people who might be engaging with your work.

"It’s a nice opportunity to get a little bit of an overload of explosion of knowing that people are interested in what you do and that they're on board.

"They're having a good time, and that's one of the really lovely things about doing events like this is as an artist."

London drag artist Meth is a staple performer at queer bar Her Upstairs and is hosting their booth across the weekend, as well as the official DragWorld opening party and taking part in live panels.

She adds: "When they come along and say ‘oh I've only seen you for the first time here but I love you now’, and I’m like, ‘well it took you long enough but you're here now’.

"And it doesn't matter how late you are to the party as long as you arrive... now buy my merch!"

If you go to any drag queen's social media pages you'll see people commenting how they look similar to a queen from RuPaul's Drag Race - even if they've been doing drag a lot longer.

Many fans of drag now use the reality series as a blue print of what they expect from all drag queens, even in the UK, so we ask the girls if people coming to their live shows are often expecting to see a Drag Race inspired set.

Meth says: "I think look wise sometimes there can be expectations, but I think people often turn up to our shows and say ‘oh you girls can actually perform’ which is nice.

"I love my American sisters and I love the American scene, but I think the UK has several hands up on them in terms of performance.

"Yes, most of America blow us out of the water on looks, but I think our drag has always been so historically based in performance and it's at a level that it doesn't take much to wipe the floor with an American girl. Sorry about it!"

Manchester based club kid Anna Phylatic adds: "We've got such a history of cabaret and performance with drag, so I feel like it's in our bones."

Cheddar notes that Drag Race is just one small representation of drag but that it dominates our ideas of what drag is, when there's so much more going on across America and rest of the world.

They note: "You go to these cities in America and they are doing cool, experimental things and more performance based stuff that's a bit more challenging.

"But Drag Race is a good thing because it brings a lot more people to our shows and it makes people interested in drag.

"Although at the same time it does set up that expectation of what drag should be - but we're here to shatter those expectations so it's good!"

Performing in London or Manchester can be very different for a UK queen, as Meth notes that London communities can often be harder to make your mark as a performer because of how big the city is.

She says: "The obvious difference is Manchester is smaller, so the scene is smaller but Manchester feels like there's always a lot more opportunity for queens to break through.

"I see people still getting a lot of gigs and show time and Manchester always has a lovely fresh face, whereas unless you're in a certain space in London so many clubs and bars hold onto the same people, but that’s just me perceiving it through social media."

Manchester queen Anna echoes this, adding: "There's little pockets of fabulous everywhere in London and Manchester, but because Manchester is smaller it feels like the community is all together and everyone is working in several different venues but London is more separate."

Cheddar suggests that it's harder to be a drag queen in London because of the cost of living in such an expensive city, which impacts most working people not just artists.

They explain: "You have your closed areas in London and these people need to keep hold of their gigs, so you don't have that same level of opportunity to relax a little bit and have more fun and build a connection with the other people around you.

"I imagine it's just a struggle."

Drag is also becoming increasingly popular with more and more performers popping up across the UK, which is positive for the community but it also hinders job opportunities.

Meth jokes: "I mean everyone wants to be a f*****g drag queen or king or this, that and the other these days so you turn around and another 10 baby drags have appeared!", with Anna saying, "they're like Gremlins, don't feed the drag queens after midnight!".

For a number of years now the rumour mill has been rife that a UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race is coming to our screens.

There have been old school and club kid queens attached as potential contestants, as well as famous faces including Jonathan Ross, Jodie Harsh and even Katie Price linked as presenters and judges.

With Courtney Act proving popular among the British public after winning Celebrity Big Brother and Drag Race contestants touring bigger venues across the country, it looks like now more than ever could be the time for a UK version of the hit reality show.

The three queens say: "It's more likely than it's ever been. It kind of banded about a few years ago but I think the wheels are turning extra fast now and there's something in the water."

So watch this space for a Drag Race UK.

