The queen who gave us iconic RuPaul's Drag Race moments with her one-liners, reading the other girls to 'filth' and killer lip syncs is coming to the UK.

This month Jujubee will appear at DragWorld for the first time and she tells us she's "very excited to come to the UK again".

She notes the dedicated fan base here for both stars of the reality TV series and local artists saying: "The relationship with fans in the UK is like Beatlemania but with drag queens.

"They're very loving to us and passionate about drag, meeting them is heartwarming and humbling. I have to pinch myself everyday."

But one of her favourite things about being here is a little surprising as she explains: "I love fish & chips, it's a cliché I know!"

Jujubee, who's real name is Airline Inthyrath studied theatre in college, and always dreamed of becoming a performer, but no way imagined travelling across the globe to perform for fans.

She explains: "When I was a kid I just wanted to be a performer in any way, it fell together for me and it has changed my life."

Her first time out in public in drag was on Halloween, which contestants on Drag Race often say was also the reason for their debut in drag.

Jujubee tells us: "My friend who's a makeup artist asked if he could do mine for Halloween so I said 'why not?'.

"I felt like a completely different person, a more confident version of myself.

"I felt beautiful but it's a completely different feeling to feeling beautiful as a man.

"I love makeup because it transforms you, but it's not a permanent thing."

Fast forward to 2009 and Jujubee is applying to compete on the biggest platform in the world for drag - RuPaul's Drag Race.

Although the show was only in season two at the time - it's now filming season eleven - it had already begun to grow the cult following it still has today.

Now the reality series is considered a big commercial success bringing in around one million viewers per week, partly thanks to its move to channel VH1 in the US and Netflix in the UK.

However some fans have complained that the show is becoming too 'mainstream', and thus watered down for straight audiences, which Jujubee says is down to social media.

She explains: "When I was on Drag Race it was not how it is now, there was just MySpace and no Twitter or Facebook."

But this immediate interaction with the show from viewers on the likes of Twitter isn't necessarily a bad thing, as she explains: "It's more accessible now, so people want to dive into drag culture and the LGBTQ+ community.

"Some people do take issue with it becoming more mainstream but as any art form it has to evolve."

During her time in competition Jujubee lip synced for her life three times and knocked her competitor out of the show every single time.

Her most notable performance was of Alannah Myles's rock track Black Velvet, which has since helped her become noted as one of the strongest lip syncers in Drag Race herstory by the fans.

On this unofficial accolade she says: "Girl, I had to lip sync so much, but I got to show what I do best and I find performing very therapeutic, so it was a blessing in disguise to me.

"Maybe I have to many feelings and the fans can relate to that.

"They like vulnerability because the outside of a drag queen is so superficial so it's nice for them to see that other side."

But it wasn't just her lip syncing that won over viewers, it was her also her slick reads to the other girls including her dressing down to fellow finalist Raven, when she delivered the iconic line 'And you, legendary you think you are. Legendary? looks like Leg and Dairy', during the reading challenge.

RuPaul's Drag Race has helped launch the careers of more than 100 drag queens who've been able to tour the globe, release music and appear at massive conventions dedicated to drag.

Jujubee has some advice for younger artists who think getting onto Drag Race is the epitome of success for a drag act, she says: "It's an amazing show but there is more to it. Getting onto a reality show shouldn't be the priority when it comes to any art.

"I myself would say they have to love the art and know why they're doing it because drag is special.

"It should be because you love it, and then follow that lead and do it because it's in your soul and it's what you need to do."

