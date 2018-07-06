Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seattle's premier, Jewish, narcoleptic, drag queen Jinkx Monsoon is coming to DragWorld UK this August.

They're RuPaul's Drag Race royalty and a triple threat who has acting chops, comedy skills and can sing the house down.

During their time in the competition they weren't always noted for bringing high fashion eleganza to the runway but Jinkx gained a band of loyal followers thanks to their off-beat humour and relatability.

Jinkx started doing drag at just 15 years old by performing underage at night clubs in hometown Seattle, a passion that was supported by their grandma as mentioned during season five of Drag Race.

This eventually led to local theatre performances in plays including Spring Awakening, RENT and Hairspray where Jinkx's love of musical theatre really came to life.

Jinkx tells us: "I've been doing it for half of my whole life! I started out going to costume parties in drag, and as soon as I was in drag I knew this was my calling.

"Even though I was basic I felt like I was discovering a part of myself.

"I performed in all kinds of bars, I've been through everything you can go through as a drag queen, I've done busted gigs and great ones too.

This liberation for a young queer kid in Seattle is something many of us don't experience until later in life, they add: "The kind of drag I was doing I felt galvanized - but no amount of desire can really get you ready for being a celebrity."

Fast forward 10 years from their drag debut and Jinkx Monsoon is cast in the fifth season of the biggest drag competition in the world.

Although the show wasn't quite reaching mainstream audiences it is today, it had a cult following during that time and the queens were creating iconic drama moments, catch phrases and looks that are still referenced now.

The kooky comedy queen was up against competition from fierce queens like lip-sync assassins Coco Montrese and Alyssa Edwards, fashion bending girls like Detox and Alaska and pageant royalty Roxxxy Andrews.

They surprised many doubters at the beginning of the competition - including Nicki Minaj - and snatched the crown thanks to their Snatch Game performance as Grey Gardens' Little Edie and touched hearts with their endearing catch phrase 'water off a duck's back' to uplift them through the judging panel every week.

Talking about the fans Jinkx gained from being on the show they say: "They have all these stories of how it's impacted their lives, and going on a reality show in the biggest pageant in the world I didn't realise that people would draw so much from it."

Although it's been six years since season five Jinkx is still reaching out to new audiences, playing sold out shows across the US as well as this side of the Atlantic.

Jinkx says: "I'm really enjoy working hard and pushing myself to new levels by taking on new projects, and I think the fans recognise that hard work and commitment to the craft. They are really loyal.

"Every year there's 12-14 new girls and we're like Pokemon that they want to collect and get their pictures with all of us."

But they've stood by Jinkx and supported each of their ventures from music, to stand-up and headline shows like Drag Becomes Her, as they say, "I'm just putting out good energy".

More recently they finished up their 'Jinkx Monsoon Is Cursed' headline tour which visited cities across the UK.

Jinkx says: "It's a home away from home, the audiences are really interested in seeing the show it’s not all about collecting their photos which helps make travelling less difficult.

"I've really connected with the UK drag queens like Alfie Ordinary and Joe Black who are sensational drag performers.

"It's been a while since I've done a one woman show and performed without music, so it was exciting to do more stand-up and tell some personal stories.

And this August Jinkx returns to London to appear at DragWorld UK across the weekend of August 18-19. After a hugely successful first year the biggest drag convention in Europe returns to London's Olympia.

Jinkx tells us: "I had a really good time last year for the first one, we've had them in LA and New York. It's really special now that there's starting to be more international conventions.

"I never knew I would get to go to London to do a performance so it's surreal whenever I go to the UK. And people are excited to meet me it's crazy! It's very exciting to see what impact you have without even knowing.

"I started doing drag because it spoke to me the most as an art form and it opened up the opportunity to push myself in doing it a higher level and Drag Race gave that to me."

This year's season of RuPaul's Drag Race has drawn in record numbers in viewers and the queens have even bigger social media followings, with many suggesting drag is breaking through and becoming more mainstream each year.

"I think drag can be counterculture and mainstream at the same time - it still has its underground roots"

This has drawn criticism though, as some suggest the show is becoming more saturated to appeal to straight audiences, and when a queen like The Vixen does shake the table she is subject to harsh response from fans including racism and death threats by fans who are tuning in for a light-hearted reality show watching drag queens lip sync to a Cher song.

Jinkx adds: "I think it can be counterculture and mainstream at the same time. It has its underground roots and still questions everything.

"The standards of drag have evolved and adapted because of Drag Race."

But Jinkx does note the positives of drag becoming more mainstream saying: "A part of drag being underground meant people got away with problematic behaviour.

"The best pro from it is we can be held socially responsible now. Some drag queens definitely miss that but you should build yourself up through talent and not do these problematic things for the sake of it.

Find out below how to get tickets to catch Jinkx Monsoon at this year's DragWorld UK.

DragWorld UK tickets

They are now available from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Tickets are priced at:

Weekend ticket £65, plus booking fees

Day tickets £35, plus booking fees

