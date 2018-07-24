Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage boy who was forbidden to perform his drag act at his school talent show, has been confirmed to join Europe's largest celebration of Drag alongside stars of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Lewis Bailey, 14-years-old from Dudley, West Midlands was banned from performing his drag act 'Athena Heart' at Castle High School and Visual Arts College's talent show as they dubbed it 'inappropriate'.

Inspired by RuPaul's Drag Race, Lewis said that after much preparation he was heartbroken at the school's reaction, which has since knocked his confidence.

The organisers of DragWorld picked up the story which went viral on Twitter earlier this week, and made contact with the parents, inviting the family and friends to attend over the weekend, and offered Lewis the opportunity to showcase and celebrate his drag act at the convention.

RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage was amongst the stars to show support for Lewis

Athena Heart will be DragWorld's guest of honour on Sunday August 19, where Lewis will take to the stage and finally secure his chance to perform the act which was banned by his school, alongside the likes of Bebe Zahara Benet, Violet Chachki and Ginger Minj.

Lewis says: "I'm very excited about my DragWorld invite to perform and get my name out there so others just like me know that it’s OK to be different."

Athena Heart will be joined by all the other Drag Kings and Queens of the weekend on the catwalk finale.

Tickets for DragWorld UK, which takes place at London's Olympia on August 18-19 are now available at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Other performers appearing across the weekend include RuPaul's Drag Race alumni Jinkx Monsoon, Courtney Act, Katya and BenDeLaCreme.

