'I describe myself as a genderqueer, pansexual, polyamorous, vegan, atheist, feminist, blonde Australian' is how Courtney Act introduced themselves to UK television viewers and fellow housemates on 2018's Celebrity Big Brother.

There were a few groans from housemates, and no doubt some eye rolls from viewers at home but Courtney Act aka Shane Jenek became an eloquent teacher on LGBTQ+ issues to both housemate and viewer during their time on the reality show.

They went on to win heart's of the audience, beating the notoriously conservative Ann Widdecombe to be crowned winner with 49.43% of the final vote, which became a symbolic moment for the LGBTQ+ community as it represented acceptance as well as justice over ignorance.

Throughout the show there was a culture clash between Courtney and the older lesbian, gay and trans housemates Amanda Barrie, Wayne Sleep and India Willoughby.

They often said they 'didn't trust' Courtney, with Amanda saying, 'you think this is some sort of platform for gay rights or something' and claimed Ann's previous voting against LGBTQ+ rights in parliament were 'not my rights it doesn't affect me at all, I'm married!', when defending her friendship with the former politician.

Many viewers commended Courtney for their ability to stay calm during debates and managing to educate without patronising.

Courtney explains: "I haven't always been good at it, and in fact I remember a time when I was 19-years-old and somebody asked me if I was a boy or a girl in a nightclub, and I flew off the handle and stormed off crying because I was so confronted by that question.

"So I certainly understand that I am in a place of privilege where I'm able to educate, or have conversations with people about topics that others might find very challenging to talk about.

(Image: Ian West/PA Wire)

"I'm just really grateful that I've gotten to that place in my life where I've been given platforms and opportunities, and great friends as teachers.

"I've gotten to a place where I'm comfortable talking about subjects which previously made me very uncomfortable. And I'm just glad that people are willing to listen."

Although Courtney went on to win the competition, her time in the house, and the reaction it created proves that there is still a long way to go for LGBTQ+ people in mainstream culture and its own community.

On how people can get more involved in changing this they say: "I think the first important thing to do is know as much as you can, read books, read websites, educate yourself, and watch what others are doing.

"Activism isn't about you as an individual, it's about a greater cause. Whether it be sexuality or race or gender or disability.

"Whatever it's about it's important that you remember why you're doing it, and why you're a part of it, and really look at the people who have gone before you and see how they did it.

"Don't just expect everybody else to explain it to you or hand it to you, you've got to really put the hard work in.

"And not everybody needs to be an activist. Being an advocate is another great thing. I don't think of myself as an activist, I think of myself as an advocate. And I love that I get that opportunity."

Following their huge success on Celebrity Big Brother UK, Courtney & Shane have landed their own chat show after hitting the 'mean streets of London' with their manager.

After meeting with Channel 4, who loved the pilot, they'll now present an hour-long late night programme, dubbed the world's first Dragazine show, which will feature celebrity guests and musical numbers.

On landing their own TV show on a major UK network they say: "I absolutely cannot believe it. I have thought for the longest time that I have been in some sort of delusion, pathologically lying to myself about the fact that I may have a Friday chat show on Channel 4.

"Now it's common knowledge and I actually can't believe it."

Courtney promises viewers can expect 'old school glamour' echoing Sonny & Cher's 70s variety show 'fabulousness' but with a 2018 update - and we wouldn't expect anything less.

The reaction to the news has been hugely positive, particularly among the LGBTQ+ community who championed Courtney to win Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year.

"I think showcasing and telling stories that are different is a wonderful thing, because it's very easy for us to get into our own little echo chamber"

On the response Courtney says: "I think showcasing and telling stories that are different is a wonderful thing, because it's very easy for us to get into our own little echo chamber, and the wonderful thing about a show like Celebrity Big Brother is that you get 14 people who have different audiences in one house, and you get to cross-pollinate echo chambers.

"Now hopefully I've earned some fans from other people's fan bases who'll watch my show and get to understand something about other people's worlds, not just my world but the worlds of the people that I have on the show, and be entertained along the way."

Born in Brisbane, Australia before moving to Los Angeles for more career opportunities, Courtney will now live permanently in London to work on the chat show.

Since their time on Drag Race they've often headed to the UK to play live shows across the country playing to die-hard fans and new audience at the likes of Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Fans in the UK have, and continue to embrace Courtney Act, who says: "I've actually always said that UK audiences are the best audiences to perform in front of, and the further north you go the more fun they get."

And their time on Celebrity Big Brother has only welcomed even more of us into Courtney's world.

They explain: "Last year I did a tour around the UK and I performed in the cabaret space above a Pizza Express in Birmingham, and then this year sold out the O2 Institute," performing to an impressive 2,000 fans.

Courtney adds: "So it's just amazing this year to see the response, the power of reality television, and see the smiling faces of the audience.

"I love performing on stage, it's my favourite thing to do, and to get to do it in bigger venues with a set, and more budget is really rewarding."

Fans of the performer may have noticed Courtney embracing British culture already with their tweets and Instagram stories about the weather and public transport.

One notable tweet said: "I've assimilated to the British way of life too quickly! All i do is complain about the weather and transportation systems!".

This August Courtney will continue their reign with an appearance at DragWorld UK at London's Olympia on August 18-19, alongside Drag Race favourites and UK queens and kings.

Courtney says: "I'm very excited about DragWorld, I heard from the other girls that last year's was extremely well organised and a lot of fun, and I'm really looking forward to going - and being the current reigning queen of Celebrity Big Brother."

When asked if Courtney and Shane ever believed they'd reach audiences across the globe and make an impact on so many people within the community, who come out to see them at shows and conventions, they say: "I was so inspired when I was younger by Spice Girls, Kylie and Madonna and those pop archetypes.

"I just used to watch them and see what they did and how far and wide they reached, and I just always thought 'I want to do that!'.

"I'm not being grandiose in thinking I've in any way reached their statuses, but it's just cool that now I've been on competition reality shows in three continents - finally won one of them - and kind of reached this audience.

"It's important to step back and pinch yourself and see how cool it all is."

Find out below how to get tickets to catch Courtney Act at this year's DragWorld UK.

DragWorld UK tickets

They are now available from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

