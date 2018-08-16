Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

RuPaul's Drag Race's O.G. queen from 'Camerooooon' is finally coming to the UK this month.

Bebe Zahara Benet, winner of the first season - or the 'lost season' - of Drag Race in 2009 is more ready than ever to conquer the world, and showcase why she was the first to be crowned America's Next Drag Superstar.

Earlier this year Bebe returned our TV screens to compete in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season three, the special edition of the reality show that pits the best of the best past contestants for a chance to be inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame and win $100,000.

Bebe became the first ever winner from an original season to appear on All Stars, which drew a mixed reaction from fans and the other girls on the show, with BenDeLaCreme saying she was 'completely intimated' by her and Shangela stating 'didn't she already win!?'.

It was also a risky move for an artist - who had already proven themselves to win the competition - to return and potentially not perform as well a second time around.

Bebe admits to being reluctant to appear on All Stars at first, explaining: "When I was asked previously I'd say 'no I don't think so, I've done that and created my own brand'.

However, Bebe originally appeared on the show back in 2009, a time when Drag Race was shown on cable TV with a strange orange vintage filter effect, with little to none Twitter reactions and trending hash tags and the prize was $20,000.

So for Bebe it was a chance to introduce herself to new viewers, as she says: "A huge part that made me decide to do All Stars was how much the show has evolved.

"There's this new generation of fans who don't have any idea, they don't really know us season one girls.

"Going back to do All Stars 3 was a chance to show who I am and my own aesthetic - which in my humble opinion was missing from the show.

"And I think particularly right now in this climate it was important that someone like me was on the show.

"As well as this I got to learn some new tricks from the other girls."

During her time on the show Bebe gave us some iconic moments like 'another day, another slay' or 'that's the gag of the season', but it was her performance in the Kitty Girl challenge that confirmed her status as Drag Race royalty.

For this challenge the girls had to create a character and perform original lyrics for RuPaul's new all-star supergroup - it was pretty much the drag queen Spice Girls - and Bebe's Kitty Girl verse went viral.

Donned in a leopard print cat suit, knee high boots and big curly hair Bebe's Jungle Kitty sang, 'Rrrrra-ka-ta-ti-ti-ta-ta, Yeah, I'm pussy, bitch! Ooh-la-la-la-la-la-la C'est bon, c'est bon. Do-go-choco-la-ta-la, you, can't take my snatch, drag it up, wild it up, give me more, bring it to the ball!'.

At first listen the lyrics make no sense but fans of the show lapped it up with memes, videos and remixes taking over social media, leading to Bebe releasing a full Jungle Kitty song in May.

On the reaction to her Kitty Girl verse she says: "It's crazy! I never knew the song would get that reaction because you just don't know what people are going to latch on to when you're filming the show.

"Everybody wanted to be glamour kitty or diva kitty and I thought 'I'm going to be a Jungle Kitty', who's ferocious, free and outspoken.

"She's someone who's not apologising about what they do and this allowed me to be that person.

"That is what she represents and it's such a big thing that people can relate to."

She also promises that Jungle Kitty will go on tour as she's 'working on it right now'.

As well as returning for All Stars, Bebe also made a special appearance at the season finale of season 10 to perform alongside the contestants from the latest series including Monet X Change, Miz Cracker and Asia O'Hara.

The likes of Nina Flowers, Porkchop and Ongina of season one lip synced to a RuPaul mega mix to celebrate 10 years of Drag Race, which Bebe says is an important moment for the show.

Bebe explains: "It was a very special moment and it was emotional to see all my sisters.

"We were able to say 'we did this, we made this happen!'.

"To see the success of the show over the past 10 years makes us proud sisters and artists.

"We were hand picked to start this journey and for it to be where it is now is amazing.

"I think right now we need more moments like that, it's very important for the true fans you have to go back to the beginning of it all."

Since her time on All Stars Bebe has also been able to garner more support for her Kickstarter to fund her upcoming documentary 'Being Bebe'.

She's now reached her goal of $33,000 and tells us the documentary - which has been in the making for 12 years - is now in its editing stages.

Bebe says: "I met Emily [the director] at a Minnesota pageant where her sister was one of my back-up dancers.

"She was curious about the world of Bebe, and she wanted to immerse herself into my world.

"The documentary shows a lot more layers than what people get to see - I'm more than the glamour.

"It lets me show my personal experiences, so it's a very universal story."

This month Bebe heads to the UK for the first time ever to appear at Olympia London for DragWorld UK on August 18-19.

She tells us: "I'm actually coming to the UK finally ! Can you imagine me of all people, never being able to come to the UK before?

"I love to travel it's such a platform for artists, so I would have brought myself to the UK whether I was on Drag Race or not.

"I'm happy that we are able to have this chance to create beautiful opportunities."

