Miss Fame is the latest drag star to join the lineup at DragWorld UK.

The model and RuPaul's Drag Race alumni will appear across the weekend at London Olympia.

DragWorld UK is Europe's largest drag convention and takes place on August 18-19.

Fame joins the likes of Bendelacreme, Alaska, Katya and Ginger Minj for the convention's second year.

She starred on season seven of RuPaul's Drag Race and has since gained fans thanks to her offbeat personality and sickening makeup skills.

Since the show she has signed with IMG and Wilhelmina modelling agencies and has appeared in Marc Jacobs campaigns and runways.

Find out below how to get tickets for the convention as well as meet and greet passes for Miss Fame.

Where can I buy tickets?

They are now available from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at:

Weekend ticket £65, plus booking fees

Day tickets £35, plus booking fees

Are meet and greet tickets available?

Meet and greet tickets for Miss Fame will be available from 6pm on Friday June 22.

To access the sale you must have purchased day or weekend tickets, if you haven't these must be purchased by 5pm on Friday June 22.

Use the same email address you used to purchase DragWorld tickets to unlock the meet and greet tickets.

Who's on the lineup?

(Image: Magnus Hastings/Facebook)

This year's lineup includes:

Alaska

Anna Phylactic

Bebe Zahara Benet

BenDela Creme

Benjamin Butch

Biblegirl

Charity Kase

Cheddar Gorgeous

Chiyo

Crystal Lubrikunt

Dax

Erik Witherkay

Farrah Moan

Ginger Minj

Hans Euff

Jinkx Monsoon

Jujubee

Katya

Miss Fame

Phi Phi O'Hara

Tatianna

Violet Chachki

Zayn Phallic

