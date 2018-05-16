The video will start in 8 Cancel

BenDeLaCreme is the latest queen joining the already huge lineup for DragWorld UK 2018.

Fans will have the chance to meet the Miss Congeniality and All Star icon across the weeked.

Also joining the lineup is Crystal Lubrikunt, who will also be moderating a yet to be announced panel at the convention.

This month saw Drag Con LA take place, with RuPaul herself in attendance alongside many alumni from the show.

But European fans can enjoy the largest drag convention on the continent at London's Olympia on August 18-19.

Plus on Friday August 17 The Drag Ball will take place at the Eventim Apollo, whilst a Halloween themed after party will take place on Sunday evening (August 19).

This year's lineup also features Alaska, Ginger Minj, Phi Phi O'Hara and Tatianna.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They are now available from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at:

Weekend ticket £65 , plus booking fees

Day tickets £35 , plus booking fees

Are meet and greet tickets available?

According to their official Twitter page, meet and greet information for BenDeLaCreme will be coming later this week.

Who's on the lineup?

This year's lineup includes:

Alaska

Anna Phylactic

Bebe Zahara Benet

BenDela Creme

Benjamin Butch

Biblegirl

Charity Kase

Cheddar Gorgeous

Chiyo

Crystal Lubrikunt

Dax

Erik Witherkay

Farrah Moan

Ginger Minj

Hans Euff

Jinkx Monsoon

Jujubee

Phi Phi O'Hara

Tatianna

Violet Chachki

Zayn Phallic

