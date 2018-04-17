The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hey Kitty Girls! The largest drag convention in Europe is returning to the UK this summer.

On August 18-19 the London Olympia will host some of the biggest names in drag for a second year.

This year is expected to be even more sickening as 15,000 drag fans will catch the likes of RuPaul's Drag Race winners Alaska, Bebe Zahara Benet and Violet Chachki across the weekend.

They will take part in Q&As and lip-syncs, whilst there will be stalls, tutorials and panels to also enjoy at the event, plus fans can kiki with the queens during meet and greets.

Returning for a second year is season five winner Jinkx Monsoon who said: "I've gotta say, DragWorld UK was a wonderful success. I could cry, I feel so blessed."

Other big names on this year's lineup include UK queens Anna Phylactic, Charity Kase and Cheddar Gorgeous, as well as US Instagram queen Biblegirl.

The lineup is completed by RuPaul's Drag Race alumni Farrah Moan, Jujubee, Tatianna and Phi Phi O'Hara, with even more names to be announced over the next few months.

Last year saw fan favourites Jinkx Monsoon, Adore Delano, Ginger Minj and Katya take part with fans flocking from Australia, UAE, America and Japan to join in the fun.

Who's on the lineup?

This year's lineup includes:

Alaska

Anna Phylactic

Bebe Zahara Benet

Biblegirl

Charity Kase

Cheddar Gorgeous

Farrah Moan

Jinkx Monsoon

Jujubee

Phi Phi O'Hara

Tatianna

Violet Chachki

Where is it?

The event takes place at London Olympia, the address is:

Hammersmith Rd

Hammersmith

London

W14 8UX

Where can I buy tickets?

They are now available from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at:

Weekend ticket £65 , plus booking fees

Day tickets £35 , plus booking fees

Are meet and greet tickets available?

Yes, fans who want to purchase meet and greet tickets must use the same email address that was used to purchase the general admission ticket. For individual on sale dates follow @DragWorldUK on Twitter.

These tickets are first come first served basis, but fans who miss out can still meet their favourites in Autograph Alley on the day.

Getting to London Olympia

Train

London Overground

Kensington (Olympia) is on the London Overground network. It's one stop from Shepherd's Bush (Central line) or West Brompton (District line). The venue is next to the station.

Central Line

Change at Shepherd's Bush for a 2 minute Overground train to Kensington (Olympia).

Piccadilly Line

Baron's Court is a 9 minute walk away from Olympia London.

Hammersmith & City Line

Hammersmith Station is a 5 minute bus ride or 15 minute walk away.

Circle Line

High Street Kensington is a 4 minute bus ride or 12 minute walk away. Hammersmith Station is an 5 minute bus ride or 15 minute walk away.

Bus

The following buses all stop within a very short walking distance of the venue:

9 - runs to and from Aldwych and Hammersmith.

10 - runs to and from Kings Cross and Hammersmith.

27 - runs to and from Chalk Farm and Turnham Green.

28 - runs to and from Kensal Rise and Wandsworth.

49 - runs to and from White City and Clapham Junction.

391 - runs to and from Fulham and Richmond.

N9, N10, N27, N28 also run a night service.

For more information go to https://tfl.gov.uk.

