Courtney Act is the latest star joining the sickening DragWorld UK lineup for 2018.

This summer she will appear at London's Olympia on August 18-19, as part of Europe's largest drag convention.

She joins the likes of fellow RuPaul alumni Alaska, Jinkx Monsoon and Katya as well as UK queens Anna Phylactic and Cheddar Gorgeous.

After winning Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year the drag queen, comedian and singer has embarked on a headline tour across the globle.

Her Under The Covers show sees her perform classic tracks and flip them on their back to show just how gender fluid great songs can be.

She gained thousands of fans after becoming a runner-up on RuPaul's Drag Race season six, but has cemented her advocate status after she educated housemates and viewers on LGBTQ+ issues and rights

(Image: Ian West/PA Wire)

Find out below how to get tickets to DragWorld UK and meet and greet tickets with Courtney Act.

Where can I buy tickets?

They are now available from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at:

Weekend ticket £65, plus booking fees

Day tickets £35, plus booking fees

Are meet and greet tickets available?

Meet and greet tickets for Courtney Act will be available from 6pm on Friday June 29.

To access the sale you must have purchased day or weekend tickets, if you haven't these must be purchased by 5pm on Friday June 29.

Use the same email address you used to purchase DragWorld tickets to unlock the meet and greet tickets.

Who's on the lineup?

(Image: Magnus Hastings/Facebook)

This year's lineup includes:

Alaska

Anna Phylactic

Bebe Zahara Benet

BenDela Creme

Benjamin Butch

Biblegirl

Charity Kase

Cheddar Gorgeous

Chiyo

Courtney Act

Crystal Lubrikunt

Dax

Erik Witherkay

Farrah Moan

Ginger Minj

Hans Euff

Jinkx Monsoon

Jujubee

Katya

Miss Fame

Phi Phi O'Hara

Tatianna

Violet Chachki

Zayn Phallic

