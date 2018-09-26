The video will start in 8 Cancel

The British Museum was opened in 1753 and was the first national public museum in the world.

Its collection includes masterpieces from across the globe and maps human history from ancient times until the current day.

The Rosetta Stone, Tutankhamun's mummy and the controversial Elgin Marbles are just a few of the objects which have been on display at the museum.

While there is a public debate over whether the British Museum nowadays has the right to display precious artifacts once pillaged from other countries, it still has one of the most fascinating collections of objects in the world.

Nestled in the heart of Bloomsbury it is one of London's most popular attractions and was visited by nearly 7 million people in 2017 alone.

We've put together a useful guide of everything you need to know to help you plan your visit to the British Museum.

Where is the British Museum?

(Image: Publicity Picture)

The British Museum is moments away from Bloomsbury's famous Russell Square on Great Russell Street, WC1B 3DG. Its monumental South Entrance and large dome make it hard to miss.

How to get to the British Museum by Tube, bus and bike and car

By Tube

The following Underground stations are a short walk away from the British Museum's Great Russell Street entrance, WC1B 3DG.

Tour groups must use the Montague Place entrance, WC1E 7JW.

Tottenham Court Road (500m) - Central and Northern lines

Holborn (500m) - Central and Piccadilly Lines

Russell Square (800m) - Piccadilly Line

Goodge Street (800m) - Northern Line

By bus

These buses stop near the museum:

1, 8, 19, 25, 38, 55, 98, 242 (Stop on New Oxford Street)

10, 14, 24, 29, 73, 134, 390 (Stop northbound on Tottenham Court Road, southbound on Gower Street)

59, 68, X68, 91, 168, 188 (Stop on Southampton Row)

By bike

There are bike racks inside the British Museum gates on Great Russell Street.

The nearest Santander Cycle hire docking station is just outside the Museum gates, on the corner of Great Russell Street and Montague Street

By car

The Museum is within the Congestion Charge zone. You can find out more about the congestion charge on TfL's website here.



Parking

There is parking available and visitors are urged to arrive by public transport. The nearest car park to the Museum is located at Bloomsbury Square, WC1A 2RJ.





(Image: AP)

What's accessibility like at The British Museum?

The museum's Great Russell Street and Montague Place entrance are both accessible for wheelchair users.

The majority of galleries and all special exhibitions are fully accessible.

Information about parking for disabled people at the British Museum can be found on the access page here.

What's on at the British Museum right now?

The British Museum has a packed programme of free exhibitions, talks and tours as well as special ticketed shows and events. You can find a full list of current and upcoming British Museum exhibitions in 2018 on its website here .

Book British Museum tickets

Admission to the British Museum's permanent collection is free for all but you can purchase tickets to special events and exhibitions at the museum here .

British Museum opening hours

Sunday to Thursday: 10am to 5.30pm (closing starts at 5.20pm)

Friday: 10am to 8.30pm (closing starts at 8.20pm)

Bank holidays

The Museum is closed on Good Friday, and on any bank holidays that fall on January 1 or December 25 and 26. The British Museum is open as normal for all other bank holidays but the availability of free tours and talks may be reduced on public holidays.

British Museum restaurant and cafés

As well as family-friendly eating areas the British Museum has a restaurant, a café and even a pizzeria. You can find more details about where to eat and drink in the museum here .