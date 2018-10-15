Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Islington is one of London's foodie hotspots - with a selection of delicious restaurants to visit on a night out.

There is ample cuisine to choose from, all served-up by some wonderful establishments, notably of the Middle Eastern variety..

Whether it is a romantic date, celebration, family time or wanting to chow down and chill out, there is a place ready for everyone.

To help you choose your ideal place, we have chosen some vibrant Middle Eastern food joints that may tickle your cultural taste buds in Islington.

Here are six restaurants serving delicious Middle Eastern cuisine for you to explore.

Be prepared to become very, very hungry.

(Image: Baba-Boom)

Baba-Boom

This place cleverly blends together the flavours of the Middle East with British produce, and the consequences are spectaular.

The broad menu includes chargrilled kebabs, smaller eats, desserts, gluten free options and speciality dishes designed for juniors.

(Image: Baba-boom)

The 'BoomBox' is an absolute steal at £8.75. The dish is under a cool 500 calories and consists of the tasty, healthy ingredients, including: wholegrain bulgur, chargrilled red pepper, avocado tahini, rocket & pickled chilli, a harissa dressing on the side and comes in form of a vegan or chicken variations. Delicious.

There is drinks menu with a good choice of organic cold pressed juice, soft drinks, beer, wine and hot beverages, along with a dedicated brunch menu, gluten free options and a menu especially designed for juniors.

Address: 189 Upper St, London N1 1RQ

Telephone: 07715525203

Opening hours: Monday & Tuesday: 11:45am - 10pm, Wednesday & Thursday: 11:45am - 10:30pm, Friday: 11:45am - 11pm, Saturday: 10:30am - 11pm , Sunday: 10:30am - 10pm

Click here for website

Sarona

Serving a contemporary take on Middle Eastern delicacies, dishes are grilled, fried and fresh. There is tempting desserts, vegan options and some colourful healthy eats.

(Image: Sarona)

The all day menu includes green and spicy shakshuka - which is an egg based dish, Moroccan lentil stew and Israeli salad. There a hefty tea and coffee menu and food is reasonably priced - including a fresh daily lunch special for only £5 - perfect.

The interiors are glistening, bright and offer a refreshing setting to enjoy lunch and dinner.

Address: 27 Clerkenwell Road, London, EC1M 5RN

Telephone: 0203 970 0490

Opening hours: Monday - Friday 8am - 10pm, closed Saturday and Sunday

Click here for website

(Image: Sarona)

Gallipoli Cafe and Bistro

Dangling eclectic lamps, fascinating wall pictures and bright deco make this a cosy and unique eatery to hang out in.

The menu is a delicious amalgamation of Turkish and Middle Eastern cuisine along with some Mediterranean flair.

Variations of meze menus includes meat, fish and vegetarian options.

There are lunch and dinner speciality dishes including: Beyti Kebap - Anatolin speciality grilled lamb dish, chicken gallipoli - marinated chicken, potato and mushroom gravy sauce and Kanat - which are heavenly grilled chicken wings.

(Image: Gallipoli Cafe & Bistro)

There is a special lunch menu for Monday - Friday, and a separate weekend lunch menu, both offering a choice of a starters and main for under a welcoming £10.

Address: 102 Upper St, London N1 1QN

Telephone: 020 7359 0630

Opening times: Monday - Friday: 11am - 11pm, Saturday: 9:30am - 12am, Sunday: 9:30am - 10:30pm

Click here for website

(Image: Gallipoli Cafe & Bistro)

Middl.eat

This eatery is a destination for vibrant Middle Eastern dishes made from fresh produce, locally sourced from markets, and is relatively healthy - all at a great price.

Customers can delightfully invent their own dishes by customising a bowl in four easy steps - here how it works. Firstly pick a protein (falafel, chicken or beef), then choose a base, which can be rice, freekah, fattoush salad or green salad, select a filling (tabbouleh, sliced egg, lentils and beetroot) and lastly throw in any desired trimmings including: hummus, chili sauce, shredded carrots and more. Then chow down.

There is also tasty wraps, combo dishes and enchanting sweets including a Persian Love Cake on the menu.

Address: 13 Caledonian Road, London N1 9DX

Telephone: 02078338386

Opening hours: Daily: 8am - 7pm

Click here for website

Berber & Q - Shawarma Bar

This is a big slice of Middle Eastern authenticity.

Taking distinct inspiration from the Tel Aviv culture, the trendy Berber & Q Shawrma Bar was launched in July 2016 at Exmouth Market, and specialises in slow-cooked Middle Eastern meats.

(Image: Berber & Q)

Shawarma plates includes a choice of lamb or chicken, served alongside a herb salad, baby gem, onion and pitta. There is a luscious cauli shawarma for non-meat eaters.

Grilled and rotisserie meat comes in form of spit-roasted chicken, steak, whole wild bream, and succulent lamb. There is mezze served with toasted chollah, and delicious variations of hummus served with warm pitta

There is some interesting, and amusing, cocktails on the menu namely the 'Desert Rose' and the 'Spy from Cairo' and a striking wine menu.

Address: 46 Exmouth Market, Clerkenwell, London EC1R 4QE

Telephone: 020 7837 1726

Opening hours: Monday - Thursday: 12pm-3pm & 6pm-10.30pm, Friday: 12pm-3pm & 5pm-10.30pm, Saturday: 12pm-4pm & 5pm-10.30pm, Sunday: closed

Click here for website

(Image: Berber & Q)

Coal Office

Priding themselves on cooking-up an inventive menu, the Coal Office is a tasty portion of the Middle East - set within a gleaming eatery.

The lunch menu is not too extensive but rather innovative. There are starters, big plates and small plates to get your teeth into, and include dishes such as: Shikshukit 2.0 - made up of lamb and beef kebab, tahini sour, aubergine and pita; and Machneyuda's Polenta - which consists of asparagus, parmesan and black truffle.

However, the dinner menu is full of exciting concoctions of main dishes, savouries, smaller bites, desserts, coffee and wine. All reasonably priced. Breakfast will also be served in the near future.

Address: 2 Bagley Walk, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PQ

Telephone: 020 3848 6085

Opening hours: Monday - Friday: 12pm - 3:30pm, 5:30pm - 10pm. Saturday and Sunday: 11am - 5pm, 5:30pm - 11pm

Click here for website