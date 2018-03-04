The video will start in 8 Cancel

Temperatures are set to hit double figures just days after freezing conditions caused chaos in London.

"The Beast from the East" and Storm Emma brought snow and winds to the capital, but just three days later Londoners will see a dramatic change in weather as the capital reaches 10C on Monday (March 5).

According to the Met Office forecast it will be milder but cloudy with temperatures returning to normal for the time of year.

But don't put your brolly away just yet as there will be some spells of rain towards the second half of the week.

Throughout last week sub-zero temperatures caused schools to close , flight disruptions and travel chaos around the country.

However as milder weather brings an end to frozen rain in London, the transport network along with Heathrow Airport are back up and running.

Here is the latest weather forecast for London, according to the Met Office.

Sunday:

It will become drier overnight, with a few rain showers gradually dying away. While less cold than recent nights, a touch of frost remains possible and there could be local fog.

Monday:

It will be cloudy but drier than Sunday, with some limited sunny intervals and temperatures nearer average for the time of year.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Periods of low cloud and fog, with some brighter intervals and some spells of rain. There will also be a chance of frosts.

