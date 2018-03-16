The video will start in 8 Cancel

In less than 24 hours west Londoners will once again welcome back snow and bitterly cold weather.

Temperatures are set to plummet to lows of -2C across west London, although it will feel a lot colder and more like -8C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning this weekend for most of west London with an amber warning in place for Kensington and Chelsea.

Here we take a look at exactly when you can expect snow to fall in Ealing , Hounslow , Hillingdon , Brent, Harrow, Hammersmith and Fulham and Kensington and Chelsea.

Ealing

Light snow is forecast from Saturday morning around 5am and will continue all day.

Heavy snow will fall after 7pm for several hours before turning lighter snow.

It will continue throughout the evening until early Sunday afternoon.

Hillingdon

According to the Met Office there will be light snow for most of Saturday and Sunday.

Predictions show between 7am and 11am on Saturday, 1pm and 2pm, and then non-stop flurries from around 5pm until Sunday afternoon.

Heavier snowfall is forecast from midnight until the early hours of Sunday.

(Image: Met Office)

Hounslow

There will be light snowfall from Saturday morning in Hounslow.

This will continue throughout the day and overnight and well into Sunday afternoon.

Brent and Harrow

It will be a similar situation across Brent and Harrow with snow starting to fall in the early hours of Saturday morning and continuing throughout the day.

It will turn bitterly cold and snow will turn heavier overnight meaning people will wake up to a blanket of snow on Sunday morning.

The snow will turn lighter but it will stay cold for the rest of the day with temperatures barely rising above freezing.

(Image: PA)

Hammersmith and Fulham

Light snow showers will start early on Saturday morning.

This will continue throughout the day with some heavier spells of snow to come in the evening after 7pm which will continue overnight.

On Sunday forecasts show lighter snow in the morning and early afternoon.

Kensington and Chelsea

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning in place between 4pm on Saturday and 9am on Sunday.

Snow showers are expected to become more frequent through Saturday evening and overnight with icy conditions developing causing travel delays and cancellations as well as risk of slips and falls.

It will snow all day on Saturday from the early hours of the morning until Sunday afternoon.

