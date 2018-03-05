Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

14 clubs in 14 seasons from the Isthmian League First Division North to the Premier League and back to the Conference South.

Quite a career that has obvious highs but also the lows of being arrested during training and accused of playing a part in a match fixing scandal.

We take a look back through DJ Campbell's career.

Non-league

He began at Chesham in the Premier Division of the Isthmian league where his success earned a move to Stevenage, after he had been released by Aston Villa at 18.

Campbell had less joy in the Conference scoring just 3 goals in 25 appearances across two years, despite scoring a brace on his debut.

His talent was still evident however and even when he was placed on the transfer list in a bid for first team football, Stevenage chairman Phill Wallace acknowledged his ability.

He said: "He's a very talented lad, and has every chance of playing higher so we won't let him go unless the terms are right for us."

A brief loan spell at Billericay Town followed but it was in February 2003 with his move to Yeading that Campbell's career sky-rocketed.

He netted 83 times in 109 appearances for the London side but it was with the FA Cup run where the striker came to prominence as the team reached the third round before being knocked out against Newcastle.

The Big Move... and a few more transfers

Martin Allen and League One's Brentford were the first to take a punt on Campbell, for just £5,000 and a one-year contract with the option to be extended for another year.

It was a brief stay.

It took some time to adjust as the youngster went from training twice a week to a full time schedule but the FA Cup again thrust his name onto the big stage.

Again the third round against Premier League opposition, but this time against Newcastle's rivals Sunderland.

The Bees won two nil thanks to two goals from Campbell in a 2-1 win to kick off a phenomenal January for the former non-league star.

Campbell has said of the match: "I remember scoring the two goals and the fans running on the pitch, it was amazing. I still watch the game sometimes and get goosebumps. It was a great night for us.

"That was the start of my career and Brentford will always be in my heart for giving me the chance."

A move to Birmingham beckoned for £0.5m just six months after that £5,000 move and with it was the step up to the Premier League.

It was a tough start and Campbell was goalless in his 11 Premier League appearances. He had more success after the Blues were relegated to the Championship with nine goals in 32 appearances but following Steve Bruce's team's promotion in 2006/07 remained in the league with Leicester.

The Foxes paid an initial £1.6m fee for the striker. It was another case of being relegated in his debut season for a club as Leicester entered League One.

In the third tier Campbell struggled for minutes but saw loan moves to the Championship with both Blackpool and Derby.

His second loan spell with the Tangerines coincided with Play-offs glory as he netted eight times in 15 matches under Ian Holloway.

The former Plymouth manager had criticised Campbell's move to Leicester.

He said: "When DJ Campbell goes for £2m – and really he's only played in Birmingham City's reserves and Brentford's first team – it's absolute madness."

The following season Holloway landed the striker in a rumoured club record deal, albeit nearly half of the above figure, as Campbell got a second chance in the Premier League.

He became Blackpool's top goalscorer in a season where he seized by police at the club's training ground in front of astonished teammates and coaches, in connection with a mass brawl outside the Crescent Club in London where a 24-year-old man was stabbed.

Campbell nevertheless scored 13 goals in 31 appearances.

The England C international couldn't prevent the Seasiders' relegation however and moved to QPR to remain in the Premier League.

A loan spell at Ipswich Town encapsulated the best part of his time at Loftus Road with 10 goals in 17 appearances.

He had only one goal across two seasons with his parent club, and another loan, this time to Blackburn Rovers, facilitated his next exit with a permanent move in 2013/14.

A difficult time

Blackburn became another less than successful exploit, remembered better for his arrest due to match-fixing allegations from his time at Brentford.

It was 10 months after a 7am wake up call and policeman charging through his front door where Campbell was arrested half way down the stairs before he was eventually released without a charge.

It had been in connection to Sam Sodje, a former team-mate at Brentford, who claimed to an undercover reporter he had received £70,000 for being sent off playing for Portsmouth.

The allegations had come shortly after Campbell's father died of prostate cancer and it led to his most difficult time in football.

He told the Independent : "I was still trying to play at Blackburn and I have to say the manager, Gary Bowyer, was very supportive.

No matter how hard I tried though it was constantly praying on my mind. I couldn’t just switch off and escape it. Naturally, it started to effect me so I was offered the chance to go on loan and be closer to my family.

"I went to Millwall and played under my former boss Ian Holloway. I also had to report back to Winchester as part of my bail conditions but despite having a pre-arranged appointment they decided to arrest me again without explanation.

"The damage had been done and Millwall sent me back towards the end of last season and as a result I couldn’t play any competitive football."

The End?

After leaving Blackburn in 2014 Campbell hired a trained in the park and made use of a personal trainer.

A phone call from his former Yeading manager offered a route back in to football.

Johnson Hippolyte brought Campell from the wilderness to Maidstone, having persuaded him to play football again and join Yeading all those years ago.

He played for the club in 2014/15 for free and told the BBC : "It is not all about the money. It is about being happy and I have not been happy the last few years with all that has gone on.

"It is easy to think all footballers are motivated by money, and I could have signed for a club and just sat on the bench and taken a wage but I decided not to do that.

"I've decided to play for Drax and get back to doing what I love doing."

A brief spell of four goals in nine games followed and Campbell hasn't played since. Nearly three years have passed and at 36 it seems the striker may have finished his career.

Campbell told the Brentford website in 2016 that he was enjoying his time away from football.

He said: "I am just enjoying life at the moment. I am enjoying time with my family and doing family, father duties.

"I have been up north a lot and the family was down here so I have been enjoying doing stuff with the family."

