The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Ham have made a £15m bid in the hopes of luring Fulham star Tom Cairney to the London Stadium this month according to Sky Sports.

The Hammers are looking to improve their midfield and are on the verge of loaning Inter Milan's Joao Mario and have been linked to the likes of Jonjo Shelvey this month.

The Cottagers have made it clear that they are not looking to sell key players ahead of their push for promotion and rejected bids for Cairney during the summer.

It was reported earlier in the window that West Brom were considering a £15m for the Scotland but it is understood that no bid arrived.

The ex-Hull player joined Fulham from Blackburn Rovers for just around £3m and has impressed ever since.

The 27-year-old was subject to a £20m bid from Newcastle in the summer and has since signed a new deal - one of the longest at the club.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .