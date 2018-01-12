Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets will go on sale next week for Dillian Whyte's upcoming WBC Silver Heavyweight defence against undefeated Aussie Lucas Browne.

Whyte, 29, who defeated Robert Helenius for the title back in October at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, is putting up his number one ranking on the line.

The tickets for the event will be available on Stubhub from January 18.

The goal for Whyte - the man nicknamed 'The Body Snatcher' - will be to face WBC King Deontay Wilder and from there, ultimately, set up a unification showdown with old foe Anthony Joshua.

Standing in the way of his world title dreams though is 'Big Daddy' Browne who has his own aspirations of launching himself into world title contention.

The 38 year-old, born in Auburn, Australia, has already proven himself to be a dangerous customer having tasted victory on the road at the highest level when he KO'd Ruslan Chagaev in March 2016.

How you can watch it

Tickets to the event are set to be released next week on Thursday, January 18 and will be available through this link on StubHub.

Alternatively, the fight will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports and if you're not a Sky Sports subscriber, you can still access their services using a NOW TV Sport Pass for £6.99 for a day or £10.99 for a week.