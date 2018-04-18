Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Matt Targett has not ruled out a move to Fulham this summer but is playing his cards close to his chest.

The 22-year-old has impressed the Craven Cottage faithful since joining in January and he has enjoyed becoming an important player.

Targett revealed last week that he had received no contact from the Saints since he moved but he hasn't ruled out a return.

He told Sky Sports : "We'll have to see. Obviously Southampton aren't in the best position in the Premier League at the moment and I'm very happy here.

"I've done well here so far and I just want that to carry on, to push on and get Fulham back in the Premier League. We'll have to wait and see what happens in the summer for both Ryan [Bertrand] and myself, potentially.

"It would certainly be an option, but it would be down to both clubs agreeing a fee. I haven't spoken to anyone at the club, so I'm fully focused on doing a job here at Fulham.

"[Automatic promotion] is going to be difficult, but it's been amazing here; coming here playing week-in week-out, feeling like an important player. The fans have been fantastic with me, too, so it's worked out to be a great move so far."

Targett also revealed how the move to the capital came about after their meeting in the FA Cup Third Round.

The full-back noted that he thought it would be good move.



He said: "We played Fulham in the FA Cup third round and I was on the bench for that," he said.

"Afterwards, the manager said to me that Fulham were very interested in me and I thought it was a great club to be at. They play some great football and are on a great run at the moment, just outside the play-offs at that point. It was an exciting moment for me.

"With Mauricio Pellegrino, he seemed to rotate his team quite a lot but not in the full-back positions, so I've had limited chances. When Ryan [Bertrand] has been fit, he's first choice and one of the first names on the teamsheet, so it has been very difficult. I just had to keep being patient, wait for January and then try to get out on loan, which I have."

