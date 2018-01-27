Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While it was easy to run out of superlatives for Fulham's display against Burton Albion, one player who really set things running was forward Rui Fonte.

He scored twice in the first half in the midst of an all-round classy but battling performance.

It wasn't always so easy though and despite providing five assists throughout the season he has only contributed one other goal.

You wouldn't have thought it from last weekend's performance however and Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic praised the Portuguese striker.

He said: "It's great news for him, it's great news for us.

"In football you must adapt yourself for a different situation and different moment. O.k. its not the first time for him being in this country, he is like all the players. Especially new players and foreigner players who find some kind of difficulty and people need time to adapt themself."

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Fonte spent some of his younger years at Arsenal but the Serbian boss believes the 27-year-old has needed time to adjust to life outside of football as well as on the pitch.

He said: "I believe like Aboubakar [Kamara] he sits a little bit better in the city, in the club, in the dressing room, on the training pitch, in the team which he competes.

"You ask me about striker but players between other things have a personal challenge with themselves, to adapt themselves for their private and personal life."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .