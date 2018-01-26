The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted defeat for QPR but said they will 'have a go'.

Bristol haven't won since Boxing Day when they beat Reading 2-0 and have lost six of their seven previous games - although that does include playing Manchester City twice.

QPR fell to Middlesbrough last weekend but beat Burton and Cardiff in their previous league fixtures and earned a draw against the Robins at Loftus Road.

However, Prutton is confident the Bristol side will return to reality after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup my City.

He predicted a 1-0 defeat for the Rs in his column: "Bristol City have to concentrate on the league again now their fantastic Carabao Cup run has come to an end. Once again they put in an excellent shift against Manchester City in midweek, but now it's back to the reality of the Championship.

"Ian Holloway's side will have a go as they always do, but I fancy the Robins to get back to winning ways against QPR, although it won't be easy."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .