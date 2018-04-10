The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay is hoping to take his side's recent away form into their match at QPR.

The Owls have beaten both Sunderland and Leeds United on the road in recent times and the Dutch manager says will take both focus and confidence to Loftus Road.

The Rs will be equally confident however, and they are unbeaten at home since the 5-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest.

That period has included wins over Norwich and Sunderland, along with a draw against Derby.

Jos Luhukay told the Sheffield Wednesdy website : “We must have it in our head to think at Leeds United we won the game and then last Monday at Sunderland, we came to a good result and fought hard to take the three points.

“It is a positive for our team, for the confidence and so we must go there in a good way.

“But not just confidence, it is also important we go there with good focus to have 100% concentration to come to a good result.”

