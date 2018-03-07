Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sheffield United manager has declared that Aleksandar Mitrovic should be playing in the Premier League for Newcastle United after the Serbian international scored a brace against his Sheffield United side.

Fulham defeated the Blades 3-0 on Tuesday evening and Mitrovic put in a sterling display of strength and finishing ability with his first time finish from Stefan Johansen's through ball being particularly notable.

The loan forward has scored five goals in four appearances for the Cottagers despite making just six Premier League appearances for Newcastle in the first half of the season.

Wilder was impressed with the 23-year-old but can't believe he is playing in the Championship given his pedigree.

He said: "He shouldn't be playing in the division.

"I don't want to get too controversial about it but should be playing in the Premier League in my opinion, should be playing at Newcastle.

"Obviously he's made the decision to drop down and the two signings they made in January are quality signings, the left back [Matt Targett] and Mitrovic. He's an outstanding player so thankfully we wont be playing up against him for the next 11 games.

"He should be playing in the Premier League, shouldn't he? Is he going to the World Cup? What did they pay for him? £12M, what's he on, about 80 grand-a-week? He's on more than Dwight Gayle who's on about 50 grand-a-week."