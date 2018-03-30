The video will start in 8 Cancel

New Reading manager Clement is calling for his players to show 'character, determination and confidence' in their relegation battle ahead today's match with QPR.

The former Swansea boss takes charge of his first game , after he replaced Jaap Stam. The 47-year-old has led just four full training sessions but has already issued a rallying cry.

He said: “I want the players to show me that they are up for this battle.

“They need to show character, determination and confidence even when the pressure is high.

“They need to push and push for this club all the way to the very end.”

The Royals have won just one of their last 18 matches and find themselves just three points from the relegation zone - just a year after losing in the play-off final.

Clement believes his side have the quality to move up the table.

He said: “The focus has been on tactical preparation.

“We want some quick wins in terms of performances but we also want some quick wins in terms of moral.

“I felt confident that we could stay up before I saw the players. All you have to do is look at the performances and level that they achieved last year and the performances this year.

“There hasn’t been a massive shift in playing personnel - obviously there have been some changes.

“Confidence is always affected when you go through a bad run of results.