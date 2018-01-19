The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Henrik Dalsgaard and John Egan have returned to full training ahead of Brentford's trip to Reading on Saturday.

The right back has been out of action since limping off against Birmingham on November 1, while the centre back suffered a second concussion of the season ahead of the 2-1 win at Norwich.

But both are now in the hunt to be selected at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

What do you think the Brentford chief should do?

Now you can have your say with our GetWestLondon team selector. Simply drag and drop your preferred starting XI onto the graphic to generate your team.

Don’t forget to share your selection on social media and see if others agree with your choices ahead of the big game.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .